News Today

[News Today] Detention warrant sought for former PM

입력 2025.08.25 (16:41) 수정 2025.08.25 (16:43)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[LEAD]
A detention warrant has been requested for former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

The special counsel charged him with six counts, including aiding the president with insurrection.

This is the first time in South Korea's constitutional history that a former prime minister faces a detention review.

[REPORT]
The special counsel team investigating insurrection has requested a detention warrant for former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

It comes two days after his third interrogation last Friday.

The team has first charged him with abetting the insurrection leader.

The investigators believe he violated his constitutional duty of preventing the president's wrongdoing and even assisted him in fabricating the procedural legitimacy for the martial law declaration.

Park Ji-young / Deputy Special Counsel
Han was the top constitutional institution that could have prevented the unconstitutional and unlawful martial law.

Han has so far claimed he proactively tried to prevent martial law imposition.

Han Duck-soo / Former Prime Minister (Dec. 2024)
I tried to make more Cabinet members oppose martial law to prevent it.

However, the special counsel team believes that during martial law Han played a role in convening a Cabinet meeting urgently with only 11 members in attendance and ending it in just five minutes.

The investigators have also applied the charges of perjury and falsification of official documents.

They believe some of his testimonies provided at former President Yoon's impeachment trial were false.

Han Duck-soo / Former Prime Minister (Feb. 2025)
I don't remember receiving or seeing any martial law documents from the presidential office on the day it was declared.

The team prepared a 54-page warrant request to stress the necessity of Han's detention.

It exerted particular effort to explain the seriousness of his crimes.

The warrant review hearing is slated for Wednesday afternoon.

It's the first time for a detention warrant review for a former prime minister in Korea's constitutional history.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Detention warrant sought for former PM
    • 입력 2025-08-25 16:41:23
    • 수정2025-08-25 16:43:14
    News Today
[LEAD]
A detention warrant has been requested for former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

The special counsel charged him with six counts, including aiding the president with insurrection.

This is the first time in South Korea's constitutional history that a former prime minister faces a detention review.

[REPORT]
The special counsel team investigating insurrection has requested a detention warrant for former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

It comes two days after his third interrogation last Friday.

The team has first charged him with abetting the insurrection leader.

The investigators believe he violated his constitutional duty of preventing the president's wrongdoing and even assisted him in fabricating the procedural legitimacy for the martial law declaration.

Park Ji-young / Deputy Special Counsel
Han was the top constitutional institution that could have prevented the unconstitutional and unlawful martial law.

Han has so far claimed he proactively tried to prevent martial law imposition.

Han Duck-soo / Former Prime Minister (Dec. 2024)
I tried to make more Cabinet members oppose martial law to prevent it.

However, the special counsel team believes that during martial law Han played a role in convening a Cabinet meeting urgently with only 11 members in attendance and ending it in just five minutes.

The investigators have also applied the charges of perjury and falsification of official documents.

They believe some of his testimonies provided at former President Yoon's impeachment trial were false.

Han Duck-soo / Former Prime Minister (Feb. 2025)
I don't remember receiving or seeing any martial law documents from the presidential office on the day it was declared.

The team prepared a 54-page warrant request to stress the necessity of Han's detention.

It exerted particular effort to explain the seriousness of his crimes.

The warrant review hearing is slated for Wednesday afternoon.

It's the first time for a detention warrant review for a former prime minister in Korea's constitutional history.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김건희 여사 29일 기소 전망…구속 후 네번째 조사도 ‘진술 거부’

김건희 여사 29일 기소 전망…구속 후 네번째 조사도 ‘진술 거부’
박성재 전 장관·심우정 전 총장 압수수색…김 여사·건진 한날 소환

박성재 전 장관·심우정 전 총장 압수수색…김 여사·건진 한날 소환
이 대통령 “정상회담서 북한 문제 제한없이 이야기해 볼 생각”

이 대통령 “정상회담서 북한 문제 제한없이 이야기해 볼 생각”
[단독] 83년 만에 유골 찾았다 …‘수몰 조선인’ 136명 돌아오나

[단독] 83년 만에 유골 찾았다 …‘수몰 조선인’ 136명 돌아오나
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.