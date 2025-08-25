[News Today] Detention warrant sought for former PM

입력 2025-08-25 16:41:23 수정 2025-08-25 16:43:14 News Today



[LEAD]

A detention warrant has been requested for former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.



The special counsel charged him with six counts, including aiding the president with insurrection.



This is the first time in South Korea's constitutional history that a former prime minister faces a detention review.



[REPORT]

The special counsel team investigating insurrection has requested a detention warrant for former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.



It comes two days after his third interrogation last Friday.



The team has first charged him with abetting the insurrection leader.



The investigators believe he violated his constitutional duty of preventing the president's wrongdoing and even assisted him in fabricating the procedural legitimacy for the martial law declaration.



Park Ji-young / Deputy Special Counsel

Han was the top constitutional institution that could have prevented the unconstitutional and unlawful martial law.



Han has so far claimed he proactively tried to prevent martial law imposition.



Han Duck-soo / Former Prime Minister (Dec. 2024)

I tried to make more Cabinet members oppose martial law to prevent it.



However, the special counsel team believes that during martial law Han played a role in convening a Cabinet meeting urgently with only 11 members in attendance and ending it in just five minutes.



The investigators have also applied the charges of perjury and falsification of official documents.



They believe some of his testimonies provided at former President Yoon's impeachment trial were false.



Han Duck-soo / Former Prime Minister (Feb. 2025)

I don't remember receiving or seeing any martial law documents from the presidential office on the day it was declared.



The team prepared a 54-page warrant request to stress the necessity of Han's detention.



It exerted particular effort to explain the seriousness of his crimes.



The warrant review hearing is slated for Wednesday afternoon.



It's the first time for a detention warrant review for a former prime minister in Korea's constitutional history.