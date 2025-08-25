News Today

[News Today] Two-day runoff vote for PPP leader

[LEAD]
The People Power Party's runoff election for party leader is underway over two days.

Kim Moon-soo is appealing with calls for unity, while Jang Dong-hyeok is stressing clarity to secure the final votes.

The winner will be confirmed Tuesday after member phone votes and a public opinion survey.

[REPORT]
Hwang Woo-yea / Chair, PPP Election Committee (Aug. 22)
The runoff candidates are Kim Moon-soo and Jang Dong-hyeok.

The People Power Party runoff election to choose the party leader pitted two candidates who opposed former President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.

On Sunday, the mobile party member poll which accounts for the largest percentage of the votes opened.

Candidates Kim Moon-soo and Jang Dong-hyeok fought fiercely over their relationships with pro-impeachment members.

Kim repeatedly stressed unity and tolerance, claiming that defeat is inevitable if the party is divided.

He plans to win the election by embracing pro-impeachment figures, including former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon and ex-party leader candidate Ahn Cheol-soo.

Kim Moon-soo / Candidate for PPP chair (Aug. 24, on YTN)
We have never won an election with the party divided and fractured. We must join forces to win against the Lee Jae Myung administration.

Meanwhile, Jang Dong-hyeok focused on unifying hard-line members.

He claimed that they would face another serious crisis if they unconditionally accept those who foster division.

Jang Dong-hyeok / Candidate for PPP chair (Aug. 24, on YTN)
Other party members and I can't agree to an integration that wants to keep embracing those who foster the party's division.

Regarding this issue, former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon essentially sided with Kim Moon-soo, saying that the worst must be avoided.

One PPP member showed strong support for Jang Dong-hyeok, claiming that young people are needed to reform the party.

The main conservative party will conduct phone voting by registered members and a general public opinion survey and finally elect its leader on Tuesday.

