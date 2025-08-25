[News Today] N. Korea test-fires new missile
입력 2025.08.25 (16:41) 수정 2025.08.25 (16:43)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
North Korea test-fired a new surface-to-air missile, right as joint South Korea–U.S. drills are underway and President Lee Jae Myung is visiting Washington.
Kim Jong-un personally observed the launch, raising questions about Pyongyang's intent at such a sensitive time.
[REPORT]
This footage shows the launch of what North Korea claims to be its new surface-to-air missile.
The disclosed images show two types using different explosion methods.
One of them flies toward a target and directly collides with it to destroy it. The other one has its warhead explode near the target, scattering fragments to destroy it.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally observed the test-firing.
The Korean Central News Agency says it's an ideal method for removing aerial targets.
It added the missile intercepted cruise missiles and disclosed its image for the first time. It bears resemblance to the Russian surface-to-air missile Tor.
It appears that the North's new surface-to-air missile, which it says has been mass-produced since March this year, was upgraded using Russian technologies.
Pundits believe the new missile was designed to respond to drones.
It also seems to be diversifying its air defense missiles to strengthen its air defense network, with possible deployment on warships, such as the Choe Hyon-class destroyer.
Hong Min / Korea Institute for Nat'l Unification
The North's air force was lagging behind the overwhelming aerial superiority of the S. Korea-U.S. allied forces. Improving its air defense capabilities is critical for N. Korea.
The launch was conducted in time for President Lee Jae Myung's visit to Japan and the U.S.
It appears to be a response to the ongoing joint military drills of South Korea and the U.S.
But, some pundits note that Pyongyang softened its provocation this time by disclosing a short-range defense weapon rather than one designed to carry out attacks.
North Korea test-fired a new surface-to-air missile, right as joint South Korea–U.S. drills are underway and President Lee Jae Myung is visiting Washington.
Kim Jong-un personally observed the launch, raising questions about Pyongyang's intent at such a sensitive time.
[REPORT]
This footage shows the launch of what North Korea claims to be its new surface-to-air missile.
The disclosed images show two types using different explosion methods.
One of them flies toward a target and directly collides with it to destroy it. The other one has its warhead explode near the target, scattering fragments to destroy it.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally observed the test-firing.
The Korean Central News Agency says it's an ideal method for removing aerial targets.
It added the missile intercepted cruise missiles and disclosed its image for the first time. It bears resemblance to the Russian surface-to-air missile Tor.
It appears that the North's new surface-to-air missile, which it says has been mass-produced since March this year, was upgraded using Russian technologies.
Pundits believe the new missile was designed to respond to drones.
It also seems to be diversifying its air defense missiles to strengthen its air defense network, with possible deployment on warships, such as the Choe Hyon-class destroyer.
Hong Min / Korea Institute for Nat'l Unification
The North's air force was lagging behind the overwhelming aerial superiority of the S. Korea-U.S. allied forces. Improving its air defense capabilities is critical for N. Korea.
The launch was conducted in time for President Lee Jae Myung's visit to Japan and the U.S.
It appears to be a response to the ongoing joint military drills of South Korea and the U.S.
But, some pundits note that Pyongyang softened its provocation this time by disclosing a short-range defense weapon rather than one designed to carry out attacks.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] N. Korea test-fires new missile
-
- 입력 2025-08-25 16:41:53
- 수정2025-08-25 16:43:38
[LEAD]
North Korea test-fired a new surface-to-air missile, right as joint South Korea–U.S. drills are underway and President Lee Jae Myung is visiting Washington.
Kim Jong-un personally observed the launch, raising questions about Pyongyang's intent at such a sensitive time.
[REPORT]
This footage shows the launch of what North Korea claims to be its new surface-to-air missile.
The disclosed images show two types using different explosion methods.
One of them flies toward a target and directly collides with it to destroy it. The other one has its warhead explode near the target, scattering fragments to destroy it.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally observed the test-firing.
The Korean Central News Agency says it's an ideal method for removing aerial targets.
It added the missile intercepted cruise missiles and disclosed its image for the first time. It bears resemblance to the Russian surface-to-air missile Tor.
It appears that the North's new surface-to-air missile, which it says has been mass-produced since March this year, was upgraded using Russian technologies.
Pundits believe the new missile was designed to respond to drones.
It also seems to be diversifying its air defense missiles to strengthen its air defense network, with possible deployment on warships, such as the Choe Hyon-class destroyer.
Hong Min / Korea Institute for Nat'l Unification
The North's air force was lagging behind the overwhelming aerial superiority of the S. Korea-U.S. allied forces. Improving its air defense capabilities is critical for N. Korea.
The launch was conducted in time for President Lee Jae Myung's visit to Japan and the U.S.
It appears to be a response to the ongoing joint military drills of South Korea and the U.S.
But, some pundits note that Pyongyang softened its provocation this time by disclosing a short-range defense weapon rather than one designed to carry out attacks.
North Korea test-fired a new surface-to-air missile, right as joint South Korea–U.S. drills are underway and President Lee Jae Myung is visiting Washington.
Kim Jong-un personally observed the launch, raising questions about Pyongyang's intent at such a sensitive time.
[REPORT]
This footage shows the launch of what North Korea claims to be its new surface-to-air missile.
The disclosed images show two types using different explosion methods.
One of them flies toward a target and directly collides with it to destroy it. The other one has its warhead explode near the target, scattering fragments to destroy it.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally observed the test-firing.
The Korean Central News Agency says it's an ideal method for removing aerial targets.
It added the missile intercepted cruise missiles and disclosed its image for the first time. It bears resemblance to the Russian surface-to-air missile Tor.
It appears that the North's new surface-to-air missile, which it says has been mass-produced since March this year, was upgraded using Russian technologies.
Pundits believe the new missile was designed to respond to drones.
It also seems to be diversifying its air defense missiles to strengthen its air defense network, with possible deployment on warships, such as the Choe Hyon-class destroyer.
Hong Min / Korea Institute for Nat'l Unification
The North's air force was lagging behind the overwhelming aerial superiority of the S. Korea-U.S. allied forces. Improving its air defense capabilities is critical for N. Korea.
The launch was conducted in time for President Lee Jae Myung's visit to Japan and the U.S.
It appears to be a response to the ongoing joint military drills of South Korea and the U.S.
But, some pundits note that Pyongyang softened its provocation this time by disclosing a short-range defense weapon rather than one designed to carry out attacks.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.