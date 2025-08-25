News Today

[News Today] N. Korea test-fires new missile

[LEAD]
North Korea test-fired a new surface-to-air missile, right as joint South Korea–U.S. drills are underway and President Lee Jae Myung is visiting Washington.

Kim Jong-un personally observed the launch, raising questions about Pyongyang's intent at such a sensitive time.

[REPORT]
This footage shows the launch of what North Korea claims to be its new surface-to-air missile.

The disclosed images show two types using different explosion methods.

One of them flies toward a target and directly collides with it to destroy it. The other one has its warhead explode near the target, scattering fragments to destroy it.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally observed the test-firing.

The Korean Central News Agency says it's an ideal method for removing aerial targets.

It added the missile intercepted cruise missiles and disclosed its image for the first time. It bears resemblance to the Russian surface-to-air missile Tor.

It appears that the North's new surface-to-air missile, which it says has been mass-produced since March this year, was upgraded using Russian technologies.

Pundits believe the new missile was designed to respond to drones.

It also seems to be diversifying its air defense missiles to strengthen its air defense network, with possible deployment on warships, such as the Choe Hyon-class destroyer.

Hong Min / Korea Institute for Nat'l Unification
The North's air force was lagging behind the overwhelming aerial superiority of the S. Korea-U.S. allied forces. Improving its air defense capabilities is critical for N. Korea.

The launch was conducted in time for President Lee Jae Myung's visit to Japan and the U.S.

It appears to be a response to the ongoing joint military drills of South Korea and the U.S.

But, some pundits note that Pyongyang softened its provocation this time by disclosing a short-range defense weapon rather than one designed to carry out attacks.

