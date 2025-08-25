News Today

[News Today] Crime scene theft by medical examiner

[LEAD]
A gold necklace worth ten million won vanished from the scene of a death in Incheon.

When police began investigating, the suspect turned himself in.

Turns out, he was the medical examiner who had been dispatched to the scene.

[REPORT]
A multiplex building in Namdong-gu District in Incheon.

It was around 2 p.m. on August 20th when it was discovered a gold necklace that was worn by a man in his 50s who was found dead was gone.

Two detectives who had arrived at the scene to investigate the death had already photographed the body with a mobile phone to collect evidence.

Some of the photos showed that the man was wearing a gold necklace weighing around 70 grams, worth some 10 million won or around 7 thousand dollars around his neck at the time.

About thirty minutes later, a crime scene investigation team from Incheon Metropolitan Police that arrived there later also took photos of the body. But the necklace was missing in those photos.

Those who had access to the scene were two detectives and two crime scene investigators who took the photos, and a medical examiner from Incheon Metropolitan Police who inspected the body as part of investigations.

They searched each other's bodies but the necklace was nowhere to be found. All five of them denied any wrongdoing during police questioning.

But the medical examiner later called the investigation team and confessed that he had taken the necklace.

He said that he got greedy when he saw the necklace while the detectives and the KCSI team left the scene for a few minutes.

He then smuggled out the necklace inside his shoe and took it home before hiding it under the sink.

The police arrested the medical examiner for theft and confiscated the necklace from his home.

