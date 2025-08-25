[News Today] ‘KDH’ Director on K-culture pride
[LEAD]
The global hit animation KPop Demon Hunters has taken the world by storm.
Its Korean-Canadian director, Maggie Kang, says the film's success proves that South Korea is a true cultural powerhouse.
[REPORT]
KPop Demon Hunters features girl group members devouring gimbap and ramyeon as snacks and familiar landmarks such as Namsan's N Seoul Tower, Hanok Village and the Seoul City Wall.
Maggie Kang who directed the animated film repeatedly stresses that Korea is a cultural superpower.
Maggie Kang / Director, KPop Demon Hunters
We should be proud to show things as they are. Nobody can make the contents that we make.
The movie's main theme is K-pop.
In showing her infinite affection for her work, the director says she paid the closest attention to the Korean record labels and the collaboration with K-pop girl group Twice.
Maggie Kang / Director, KPop Demon Hunters
We really wanted to legitimize our movie in the K-pop world and seamlessly have our songs belong in the K-pop space.
Throughout her visit to Korea, Kang continued to sing praise about Korean culture.
Anticipation from global fans peaks on a possible sequel.
Kang says there are no confirmed plans yet, but she hinted at how she plans to utilize various Korean elements including trot music in her future projects.
Maggie Kang / Director, KPop Demon Hunters
There are lots of things I don't know about. That means there are lots of aspects about S. Korean culture that I can show to the world.
