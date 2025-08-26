News 9

S. Korea, U.S. summit

입력 2025.08.26 (00:02)

[Anchor]

The first South Korea-U.S. summit between President Lee Jae Myung and President Trump will take place at the White House in about four hours.

This meeting is expected to be broadcast live.

The two leaders are expected to discuss trade and security issues, including tariffs.

First, let's connect to Washington to find out how this meeting will proceed.

Reporter Son Seo-young! First of all, the meeting time has been slightly delayed, right?

[Reporter]

Yes, the White House has announced that the South Korea-U.S. summit will start at 12:15 PM.

In our time, that will be around 1:15 AM tomorrow (8.26).

It has been postponed by about an hour from the original schedule.

Before the summit, President Trump is expected to personally greet President Lee as he gets out of the car at the White House entrance.

Following that, a 30-minute summit will take place in President Trump's Oval Office.

The summit is expected to proceed with both President Trump and President Lee sitting on opposite sides, making opening statements and engaging in a Q&A session, all of which will be broadcast live.

After the summit, the two leaders will move to the White House Cabinet Room for a private meeting that will include lunch.

This is where President Trump holds cabinet meetings, and since our side's attendees will be present, it is expected to effectively be an expanded summit.

It is still undecided how the results of the meeting will be announced, and there has been no announcement yet regarding a joint press conference schedule for the two leaders.

[Anchor]

Please summarize the agenda items that the two leaders are expected to focus on.

[Reporter]

Yes.

One of the main agenda items is expected to be the finalization of a $350 billion investment fund for the U.S., equivalent to about 486 trillion Korean won.

As public opinion suggests that recent tariff negotiations were resolved in Korea’s favor, the U.S. may once again raise demands for greater access to Korea’s agricultural and livestock markets.

Discussions on “modernizing the alliance” are also expected, including the issue of strategic flexibility for U.S. Forces Korea.

Linked to this are possible talks about increasing defense spending and Seoul’s share of the U.S. troop presence costs.

In other words, after tariffs, Washington may present a substantial “security bill.”

Attention is also on whether the summit will yield meaningful progress on revising the Korea–U.S. nuclear agreement and addressing the North Korean nuclear issue.

This has been Son Seo-young from KBS News in Washington.

공지·정정

