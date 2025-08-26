Alliance modernization debate

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Lee’s remarks suggest that South Korea and the United States may hold differing views on what is being called “modernizing the alliance.”



At the core is how far the two countries can agree on measures aimed at countering China.



We turn now to reporter Cho Hye-jin.



[Report]



Both South Korea and the United States agree on the need for “modernizing the alliance” in response to the changing security environment.



North Korea’s nuclear program has advanced, and threats now extend beyond land, sea, and air into new domains such as space and cyberspace.



But in Washington, voices are growing louder that the future role of U.S. Forces Korea should focus more on countering a stronger China.



[Doo Jin-ho/Director, Eurasia Center, Korea National Strategy Institute: "The U.S. may argue that while its focus is on containing China, the enhanced deterrence against North Korea that comes with it will ultimately serve South Korea’s interests as well."]



However, if alliance modernization is perceived as South Korea joining in America’s strategy to contain China, relations between Seoul and Beijing could deteriorate significantly.



In the event of a crisis over Taiwan, South Korea could even face pressure to choose sides between the U.S. and China.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "The foundation of our diplomacy is the Korea–U.S. alliance. But does that mean we should sever ties with China? Can we live by cutting ties?"]



Because of this sensitivity, back in 2006 the two countries agreed both on the “need for strategic flexibility” of U.S. Forces Korea and on “respecting South Korea’s position that it will not be drawn into regional conflicts in Northeast Asia against the will of the Korean people.”



South Korea already provides the U.S. with Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, the largest and most advanced overseas U.S. military base in the world.



With President Trump pressing for increased cost-sharing, some argue that if U.S. forces are to be used to counter China, South Korea should demand compensation for providing the base.



This has been Cho Hye-jin, KBS News.



