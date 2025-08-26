Heavy rain hits overnight

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Rain is forecast nationwide through tomorrow (8.26).



In particular, heavy downpours are expected overnight in the Seoul metropolitan area, so caution is advised.



The rain is expected to bring some temporary relief from the extreme heat.



Weather correspondent Kim Se-hyun reports.



[Report]



The blazing sun beats down, only to be followed shortly after by heavy raindrops.



Parasols that shielded the sunlight turn into umbrellas, and citizens quicken their steps.



With intermittent showers today (8.25), Seoul’s daytime high reached 32.1 degrees Celsius — 2.6 degrees lower than yesterday (8.24).



[Bang Jae-eun/Wanju County, Jeonbuk: "It’s a little less hot than over the weekend, but with the rain coming and going, it’s so humid that I still sweat a lot."]



Rain is expected to fall in earnest tonight.



By tomorrow, the Seoul metropolitan area could see over 100 millimeters, while inland Gangwon, the Chungcheong region, and Honam are forecast to receive more than 80 millimeters.



In particular, some areas of the capital region may experience extremely heavy rain at a rate of about 50 millimeters per hour overnight.



Because such strong rainfall is expected during vulnerable hours, precautions such as facility checks are necessary.



[Nam Min-ji/Korea Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "From tonight (8.25) through tomorrow morning (8.26), very heavy rain accompanied by thunder, lightning, and gusty winds will fall mainly in the Seoul metropolitan area, so please take caution."]



Most of the rain is expected to stop by tomorrow afternoon.



Heat wave advisories that had been issued nationwide have now been lifted, except in the southern regions and the East Coast, thanks to the rain forecast.



The KMA added that while temperatures will temporarily drop during the rain, the heat will return once the rain stops, and heat wave warnings may be reissued.



This has been Kim Se-hyun, KBS News.



