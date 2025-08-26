News 9

Lee talks key summit issues

[Anchor]

Ahead of the summit, President Lee expressed his thoughts on key agendas while on a private plane to the United States.

He stated that while the modernization of the alliance is necessary, it is difficult to easily agree to the demands for flexibility of U.S. forces in South Korea.

He also drew a line on the possibility of additional opening of agricultural and livestock products.

Reporter Bang Jun-won has the details.

[Report]

An unexpected surprise press conference.

President Lee Jae Myung said he believes President Trump will not push too hard during the summit and that he will do his best for the national interest.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "President Trump has written all about how he negotiates in 'The Art of the Deal.'"]

He also revealed his stance on specific issues, stating that while future-oriented strategies for U.S. forces in South Korea are necessary for security issues, the demand for flexibility of U.S. forces to contain China is a difficult issue to agree on.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "The meanings of the words used are slightly different. Adjusting those is also part of negotiation, so it’s not as harsh as it seems."]

He also drew a line on concerns about additional opening pressures on U.S. agricultural and livestock products, stating that it is a matter that has already been agreed upon.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "The U.S. President has already announced a major agreement, and it’s not something we can easily say, 'Let’s change it.'"]

He also mentioned that he intends to discuss North Korea policy issues "without any restrictions."

In response to a question about the perception that President Lee has a 'pro-China' image in some parts of the U.S., he emphasized, "Where is the pro-China or anti-China in diplomacy? If it helps the national interest, we will maintain close relations."

It can be interpreted that he reiterated his commitment to anchor diplomacy in the South Korea-U.S. alliance while approaching relations with neighboring countries pragmatically according to national interests.

This is Bang Jun-won reporting for KBS News from Washington D.C.

