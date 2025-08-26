News 9

U.S. pressures Korea on summit

입력 2025.08.26 (00:02)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The United States aims to solidify South Korea's $350 billion investment promise through this summit.

It has been reported that there was even talk of canceling the summit, putting strong pressure on our government.

Let's connect back to Washington.

Reporter Kim Kyung-soo! Security is difficult, but trade negotiations are the same.

The pressure from the U.S. is greater than expected.

[Reporter]

The U.S. is emphasizing the investment of South Korean companies in the U.S., and it seems they want to secure this through the summit.

They are asking for a specific plan on when and how the investment will be made.

At the end of last month, during tariff negotiations, our government promised a $350 billion investment to the U.S., explaining that most of this amount would be in loans or guarantees domestically.

On the other hand, the U.S. maintains that South Korea will provide $350 billion.

As there were disagreements over the interpretation of the investment plan, the U.S. reportedly mentioned the possibility of canceling the summit to increase their negotiating power.

Additionally, while President Lee has drawn a line, the additional opening of the beef and rice markets is a long-standing desire of related industries in the U.S., so President Trump may apply public pressure for domestic political purposes.

[Anchor]

Given the current atmosphere, it seems we should consider the situation to be quite uncertain.

Moreover, President Trump's unique style adds to the concern.

[Reporter]

President Trump has often used an impromptu statement strategy to pressure his counterparts, a clear example being when he met with SoftBank Chairman Masayoshi Son at the end of last year during his transition period.

Even after securing a $100 billion investment, he suddenly pressured for it to be doubled.

Let's take a look at that situation.

[Trump/President of the United States: "I'm going to ask you right now. Would you make it $200 billion?"]

[Masayoshi Son/Chairman of SoftBank: "I'll try to make it happen."]

[Trump/President of the United States: "That's good. $200 billion. He will make it happen."]

It is reported that the government is also considering the possibility of unexpected demands regarding issues that have not been fully agreed upon between the two countries during this Korea-U.S. summit.

There are also concerns that Trump may intentionally exaggerate or mention distorted facts, so caution is needed.

This has been reported from Washington.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • U.S. pressures Korea on summit
    • 입력 2025-08-26 00:02:40
    News 9
[Anchor]

The United States aims to solidify South Korea's $350 billion investment promise through this summit.

It has been reported that there was even talk of canceling the summit, putting strong pressure on our government.

Let's connect back to Washington.

Reporter Kim Kyung-soo! Security is difficult, but trade negotiations are the same.

The pressure from the U.S. is greater than expected.

[Reporter]

The U.S. is emphasizing the investment of South Korean companies in the U.S., and it seems they want to secure this through the summit.

They are asking for a specific plan on when and how the investment will be made.

At the end of last month, during tariff negotiations, our government promised a $350 billion investment to the U.S., explaining that most of this amount would be in loans or guarantees domestically.

On the other hand, the U.S. maintains that South Korea will provide $350 billion.

As there were disagreements over the interpretation of the investment plan, the U.S. reportedly mentioned the possibility of canceling the summit to increase their negotiating power.

Additionally, while President Lee has drawn a line, the additional opening of the beef and rice markets is a long-standing desire of related industries in the U.S., so President Trump may apply public pressure for domestic political purposes.

[Anchor]

Given the current atmosphere, it seems we should consider the situation to be quite uncertain.

Moreover, President Trump's unique style adds to the concern.

[Reporter]

President Trump has often used an impromptu statement strategy to pressure his counterparts, a clear example being when he met with SoftBank Chairman Masayoshi Son at the end of last year during his transition period.

Even after securing a $100 billion investment, he suddenly pressured for it to be doubled.

Let's take a look at that situation.

[Trump/President of the United States: "I'm going to ask you right now. Would you make it $200 billion?"]

[Masayoshi Son/Chairman of SoftBank: "I'll try to make it happen."]

[Trump/President of the United States: "That's good. $200 billion. He will make it happen."]

It is reported that the government is also considering the possibility of unexpected demands regarding issues that have not been fully agreed upon between the two countries during this Korea-U.S. summit.

There are also concerns that Trump may intentionally exaggerate or mention distorted facts, so caution is needed.

This has been reported from Washington.
김경수
김경수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

4시간 뒤 첫 한미정상회담…주요 의제는?

4시간 뒤 첫 한미정상회담…주요 의제는?
트럼프, 정상회담 직전 “한국서 숙청 또는 혁명 일어나는듯”

트럼프, 정상회담 직전 “한국서 숙청 또는 혁명 일어나는듯”
센 재벌, 센 상법…이사회 어떻게 바뀔까

센 재벌, 센 상법…이사회 어떻게 바뀔까
또 맨홀 사고로 40대 노동자 <br>사망…작업 중 빗물에 휩쓸려

또 맨홀 사고로 40대 노동자 사망…작업 중 빗물에 휩쓸려
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.