U.S. pressures Korea on summit

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The United States aims to solidify South Korea's $350 billion investment promise through this summit.



It has been reported that there was even talk of canceling the summit, putting strong pressure on our government.



Let's connect back to Washington.



Reporter Kim Kyung-soo! Security is difficult, but trade negotiations are the same.



The pressure from the U.S. is greater than expected.



[Reporter]



The U.S. is emphasizing the investment of South Korean companies in the U.S., and it seems they want to secure this through the summit.



They are asking for a specific plan on when and how the investment will be made.



At the end of last month, during tariff negotiations, our government promised a $350 billion investment to the U.S., explaining that most of this amount would be in loans or guarantees domestically.



On the other hand, the U.S. maintains that South Korea will provide $350 billion.



As there were disagreements over the interpretation of the investment plan, the U.S. reportedly mentioned the possibility of canceling the summit to increase their negotiating power.



Additionally, while President Lee has drawn a line, the additional opening of the beef and rice markets is a long-standing desire of related industries in the U.S., so President Trump may apply public pressure for domestic political purposes.



[Anchor]



Given the current atmosphere, it seems we should consider the situation to be quite uncertain.



Moreover, President Trump's unique style adds to the concern.



[Reporter]



President Trump has often used an impromptu statement strategy to pressure his counterparts, a clear example being when he met with SoftBank Chairman Masayoshi Son at the end of last year during his transition period.



Even after securing a $100 billion investment, he suddenly pressured for it to be doubled.



Let's take a look at that situation.



[Trump/President of the United States: "I'm going to ask you right now. Would you make it $200 billion?"]



[Masayoshi Son/Chairman of SoftBank: "I'll try to make it happen."]



[Trump/President of the United States: "That's good. $200 billion. He will make it happen."]



It is reported that the government is also considering the possibility of unexpected demands regarding issues that have not been fully agreed upon between the two countries during this Korea-U.S. summit.



There are also concerns that Trump may intentionally exaggerate or mention distorted facts, so caution is needed.



This has been reported from Washington.



