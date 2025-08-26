News 9

Choi Kyo-jin faces growing scrutiny

[Anchor]

The confirmation hearing for Choi Kyo-jin, the nominee for Minister of Education, will be held on Sept. 2, amid ongoing controversies surrounding the nominee.

In addition to allegations of unauthorized citation in his thesis, there are new controversies regarding his promotion of his daughter's book on social media during his tenure as superintendent.

The nominee has stated that he will explain these issues during the hearing.

Jeong Yeon-wook reports.

[Report]

This is a post made by Choi Kyo-jin, the nominee for Minister of Education, on social media in Dec. 2015 while he was serving as the superintendent of education in Sejong City.

He introduced a new book co-authored by his daughter, writing, "I hope you will definitely purchase it and take time to read and reflect together."

In response to the recommendation from the sitting superintendent, a current teacher commented, "We will also keep five copies in our school."

Other statements made by the nominee on social media have also become the center of controversy.

He posted a photo from a rally calling for the resignation of former President Park Geun-hye, using expressions that could be interpreted as profanity, and he also made light of the assassination of former President Park Chung-hee on Oct. 26.

It was revealed that in Choi's master's thesis submitted to Mokwon University in Dec. 2006, he had plagiarized content from a newspaper article from February of the same year without proper citation.

As criticism continued, Choi’s side said: “We are reviewing the various criticisms. Some stem from misunderstandings, while for others we believe an apology is necessary.”

They added “Responding to each case individually could cause further misunderstanding. We will explain everything clearly and seek understanding at the confirmation hearing.”

They further stated “Verification of the thesis has already been completed by the preparation team,” drawing a line against additional allegations.

Choi was also fined 2 million won in 2003 for drunk driving.

Choi is expected to present his position on allegations of political bias, controversial remarks, and other suspicions at the confirmation hearing on Sept. 2nd.

This is KBS News Jeong Yeon-wook.

