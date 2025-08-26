News 9

Ex-PM Han faces detention warrant

[Anchor]

The decision on whether former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will be detained will be made in two days.

So far, all detention warrants related to the charges of insurrection have been issued.

In this warrant review, the key issue is expected to be the 'aiding' charge of insurrection against former Prime Minister Han.

This is a report by reporter Gong Min-kyung.

[Report]

As the 'second-in-command' of the government, he had a constitutional duty to prevent insurrection, but he failed to fulfill that obligation.

Instead, he participated in justifying the martial law by suggesting a cabinet meeting before the declaration of martial law.

This is the core charge applied by the special prosecutor when requesting a detention warrant for former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

[Park Ji-young/Special Prosecutor for Insurrection/Yesterday: "As the vice-chairman of the cabinet meeting, which is a constitutional mechanism to preemptively check and control the arbitrary exercise of presidential power... it was the highest constitutional institution that could have prevented the unconstitutional and illegal emergency martial law."]

'Aiding the leader of insurrection'.

The seriousness of this crime is the main reason for the necessity of detention, according to the special prosecutor's explanation.

Most of the individuals detained in the insurrection investigation, including former President Yoon Suk Yeol, are charged with 'participation' in the insurrection, but former Prime Minister Han is charged with 'aiding', so the court's decision on his detention will depend on how seriously it assesses the 'responsibility of the Prime Minister'.

However, detention warrants requested for individuals related to insurrection, including former President Yoon Suk Yeol, Kim Yong-hyun, and former Minister Lee Sang-min, have been issued without exception.

This is unusual compared to past special prosecutor investigations.

During the special investigation into the Park Geun-hye government's corruption, detention warrants for key suspects such as Lee Jae-yong, then Vice Chairman of Samsung Electronics, and Woo Byung-woo, former Chief of Civil Affairs, were once dismissed, and the 'Dru King' special investigation also failed to secure the custody of key suspect Kim Kyung-soo, former Governor of Gyeongnam.

The detention warrant review for former Prime Minister Han will be held on the afternoon of the 27th.

This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.

