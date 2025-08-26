Crackdown on relationship crimes

동영상 고정 취소

Incidents of so-called 'relationship crimes' such as stalking and dating violence continue to occur without end.



As cases have increasingly led to murder incidents, the police announced a comprehensive plan today (8.25).



They plan to actively isolate perpetrators and develop an app that automatically reports when they attempt to contact the victim.



This is Moon Ye-seul reporting.



[Report]



Jang Hyung-jun, who was caught by the police after stabbing a woman he had previously been in a relationship with and fled.



He sent 168 phone calls and over 400 text messages to the victim before committing the crime.



[Jang Hyung-jun/Attempted murder suspect: "(Don't you feel sorry for the victim?) ..."]



The perpetrator of the Uijeongbu stalking murder case also visited the victim despite having received a restraining order due to continuous contact and approach.



Among the 388 murder cases that occurred this year, 70 were preceded by domestic violence and stalking.



This indicates that relationship crimes were ultimately a 'precursor to murder.'



In response to calls for more proactive measures, the police have unveiled their plan.



First, to isolate perpetrators, they will actively apply for electronic monitoring, temporary holding, and detention by analyzing previous victim reports from the time of initial reporting.



Additionally, they will enhance safety measures for victims through CCTV, smartwatches, and private security.



An app will also be developed that inputs perpetrator information into the victim's mobile phone, which will immediately notify the police if the perpetrator attempts to contact the victim via phone or message.



Furthermore, the police plan to develop an AI model that analyzes crime occurrence patterns and response measures by learning from victim counseling details and perpetrator information.



This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul reporting.



