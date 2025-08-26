News 9

Fixie bike chaos

입력 2025.08.26 (01:07)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Bicycles without brakes, known as 'fixie bikes,' are becoming very popular among teenagers these days.

However, due to the nature of these bicycles, it is difficult to stop, leading to a series of accidents.

Reporter Kim Yea-eun has the story.

[Report]

Late at night, a taxi waiting at a crosswalk starts moving as the light turns green.

At that moment, a bicycle suddenly darts into the crosswalk.

[Altered Voice: "Ahhh! Oh no!"]

The middle school student riding the bicycle falls to the ground and is injured after colliding with the taxi.

The bicycle the student was riding is a fixie bike, which has no braking system.

Although the risk of accidents is high, its sleek design and ability to perform tricks make it popular among teenagers.

In particular, it has become a trend to remove the braking system from the front wheel to gain more speed.

[High school student/Modified Voice: "(Why did you start riding a fixie bike?) I thought it looked cool... When I first bought it, it only had the front brake."]

Fixie bikes are characterized by having no significant braking system and a fixed gear on the rear wheel.

This makes it difficult to stop immediately and increases the risk of skidding, resulting in stopping distances that can be more than 13 times longer than regular bicycles.

[Won Seung-ryong/Bicycle shop employee: "(Originally) these are bicycles used in competitions. You need to stop immediately, but the fixie bike has a longer stopping distance, which leads to accidents..."]

Last month, after a middle school student riding a fixie bike collided with an air conditioning outdoor unit and died, the police began to crack down, but it is not possible to forcibly prevent riding.

A bill to prohibit the use of bicycles without braking systems on the road was recently proposed in the National Assembly, but it is expected to take considerable time before it is implemented.

This is KBS News, Kim Yea-eun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Fixie bike chaos
    • 입력 2025-08-26 01:07:39
    News 9
[Anchor]

Bicycles without brakes, known as 'fixie bikes,' are becoming very popular among teenagers these days.

However, due to the nature of these bicycles, it is difficult to stop, leading to a series of accidents.

Reporter Kim Yea-eun has the story.

[Report]

Late at night, a taxi waiting at a crosswalk starts moving as the light turns green.

At that moment, a bicycle suddenly darts into the crosswalk.

[Altered Voice: "Ahhh! Oh no!"]

The middle school student riding the bicycle falls to the ground and is injured after colliding with the taxi.

The bicycle the student was riding is a fixie bike, which has no braking system.

Although the risk of accidents is high, its sleek design and ability to perform tricks make it popular among teenagers.

In particular, it has become a trend to remove the braking system from the front wheel to gain more speed.

[High school student/Modified Voice: "(Why did you start riding a fixie bike?) I thought it looked cool... When I first bought it, it only had the front brake."]

Fixie bikes are characterized by having no significant braking system and a fixed gear on the rear wheel.

This makes it difficult to stop immediately and increases the risk of skidding, resulting in stopping distances that can be more than 13 times longer than regular bicycles.

[Won Seung-ryong/Bicycle shop employee: "(Originally) these are bicycles used in competitions. You need to stop immediately, but the fixie bike has a longer stopping distance, which leads to accidents..."]

Last month, after a middle school student riding a fixie bike collided with an air conditioning outdoor unit and died, the police began to crack down, but it is not possible to forcibly prevent riding.

A bill to prohibit the use of bicycles without braking systems on the road was recently proposed in the National Assembly, but it is expected to take considerable time before it is implemented.

This is KBS News, Kim Yea-eun.
김예은
김예은 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] ​이 대통령 “특검, 미군 직접 수사 아닌 한국군 통제 시스템 점검”

[속보] ​이 대통령 “특검, 미군 직접 수사 아닌 한국군 통제 시스템 점검”
[속보] ​트럼프 “한국이 우리 국민과 함께 우리 땅에서 배 만들 것”

[속보] ​트럼프 “한국이 우리 국민과 함께 우리 땅에서 배 만들 것”
[속보] 이 대통령 ”대한민국 국민들, 트럼프 대통령에 큰 기대 갖고 있어”

[속보] 이 대통령 ”대한민국 국민들, 트럼프 대통령에 큰 기대 갖고 있어”
[속보] 트럼프 “경주 APEC 기꺼이 참석할 의향…​조만간 한국 방문할 수 있어”

[속보] 트럼프 “경주 APEC 기꺼이 참석할 의향…​조만간 한국 방문할 수 있어”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.