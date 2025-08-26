News 9

Water delivered by supply trucks

입력 2025.08.26

[Anchor]

Although there is a nationwide forecast for rain, there is no significant rain news for the east coast.

The situation is particularly concerning in Gangneung.

Due to severe water shortages, water trucks and fire trucks have started transporting water, and measures to further restrict water usage are being considered.

This is Jeong Myeong-gu reporting.

[Report]

Water trucks and fire trucks that arrived at the water purification plant are pouring the water they brought into the reservoir.

They traveled for two hours from Chuncheon to assist the citizens of Gangneung, who are suffering from extreme drought.

The 11 vehicles brought a total of 176 tons of purified water.

While this amount is far from sufficient to resolve the water shortage, it feels like a welcome relief amid the drought.

[Choi Won-jong/Head of Chuncheon Waterworks Division: "We provided water support with a little bit of our Chuncheon citizens' hearts so that the citizens of Gangneung can resolve their drinking water crisis as soon as possible."]

Pyeongchang, Donghae, and Yangyang, which are adjacent to Gangneung, are also hastening preparations to supply 1,200 tons of water to Gangneung daily.

Heavy machinery is digging into the riverbed.

The city of Gangneung has mobilized measures to create a waterway about 3 km upstream to ensure that water flows well into the main water source, the Obong Reservoir.

Just a week ago, there was almost no water flowing in this area.

Now, as a 3-meter wide waterway has been created, water is flowing toward the downstream where the reservoir is located.

Since the 20th, a limited water supply has been implemented by shutting off 50% of the water meters, but the water level in the Obong Reservoir has plummeted to around 17%.

[Kim Cheol-ki/Head of Gangneung Waterworks Division: "There are many inconveniences for the citizens. I ask for your cooperation and participation in water conservation efforts once again."]

The expected rainfall in the Gangwon Yeongdong region until tomorrow (Aug. 26) is only around 5mm, making it inevitable to implement a strong water restriction that will shut off 75% of the water meters later this week.

This is KBS News Jeong Myeong-gu reporting.

