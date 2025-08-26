News 9

Man stalks estranged wife via GPS

입력 2025.08.26 (01:07)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A husband who stalked his estranged wife by attaching a location tracker to her vehicle and even drove under the influence while claiming he would find her has been arrested by the police.

The police applied for an arrest warrant due to concerns about further victims, but the court rejected it.

This is an exclusive report by reporter Choi Hye-rim.

[Report]

A police car briefly stops on the road before heading to another location.

This is the scene from the early morning of the 10th, where police, responding to a report of stalking, began patrolling the area.

After receiving the report, the police apprehended a man in the middle of this busy area.

The person arrested by the police is a man in his 50s with Filipino nationality.

He drove out claiming he was looking for his estranged wife and tracked her movements using a location tracker attached to her vehicle.

At the time of his arrest, the man was extremely intoxicated, to the point of having his license revoked.

The police immediately implemented emergency measures, such as a restraining order that could be enforced on-site.

Following this, an investigation was conducted while he remained in custody after a court's provisional measure decision.

However, the detention warrant requested by the police was rejected by the court.

Ultimately, the suspect was released about ten days after the incident occurred.

In June, Yoon Jeong-woo climbed up an apartment gas pipe and murdered a woman he was stalking.

At that time, the police had also applied for a detention warrant two months prior to the crime, but the court dismissed it, stating that "there is insufficient reason and necessity for detention."

[Jang Da-hye/Senior Researcher at the Korean Institute of Criminology and Justice: "I think we need to be more proactive in implementing electronic monitoring or probation until the stalking behavior is stopped."]

There are calls for more proactive victim protection measures in light of the increasing number of stalking-related crimes.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Man stalks estranged wife via GPS
    • 입력 2025-08-26 01:07:39
    News 9
[Anchor]

A husband who stalked his estranged wife by attaching a location tracker to her vehicle and even drove under the influence while claiming he would find her has been arrested by the police.

The police applied for an arrest warrant due to concerns about further victims, but the court rejected it.

This is an exclusive report by reporter Choi Hye-rim.

[Report]

A police car briefly stops on the road before heading to another location.

This is the scene from the early morning of the 10th, where police, responding to a report of stalking, began patrolling the area.

After receiving the report, the police apprehended a man in the middle of this busy area.

The person arrested by the police is a man in his 50s with Filipino nationality.

He drove out claiming he was looking for his estranged wife and tracked her movements using a location tracker attached to her vehicle.

At the time of his arrest, the man was extremely intoxicated, to the point of having his license revoked.

The police immediately implemented emergency measures, such as a restraining order that could be enforced on-site.

Following this, an investigation was conducted while he remained in custody after a court's provisional measure decision.

However, the detention warrant requested by the police was rejected by the court.

Ultimately, the suspect was released about ten days after the incident occurred.

In June, Yoon Jeong-woo climbed up an apartment gas pipe and murdered a woman he was stalking.

At that time, the police had also applied for a detention warrant two months prior to the crime, but the court dismissed it, stating that "there is insufficient reason and necessity for detention."

[Jang Da-hye/Senior Researcher at the Korean Institute of Criminology and Justice: "I think we need to be more proactive in implementing electronic monitoring or probation until the stalking behavior is stopped."]

There are calls for more proactive victim protection measures in light of the increasing number of stalking-related crimes.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.
최혜림
최혜림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] ​이 대통령 “특검, 미군 직접 수사 아닌 한국군 통제 시스템 점검”

[속보] ​이 대통령 “특검, 미군 직접 수사 아닌 한국군 통제 시스템 점검”
[속보] ​트럼프 “한국이 우리 국민과 함께 우리 땅에서 배 만들 것”

[속보] ​트럼프 “한국이 우리 국민과 함께 우리 땅에서 배 만들 것”
[속보] 이 대통령 ”대한민국 국민들, 트럼프 대통령에 큰 기대 갖고 있어”

[속보] 이 대통령 ”대한민국 국민들, 트럼프 대통령에 큰 기대 갖고 있어”
[속보] 트럼프 “경주 APEC 기꺼이 참석할 의향…​조만간 한국 방문할 수 있어”

[속보] 트럼프 “경주 APEC 기꺼이 참석할 의향…​조만간 한국 방문할 수 있어”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.