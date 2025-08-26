Man stalks estranged wife via GPS

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A husband who stalked his estranged wife by attaching a location tracker to her vehicle and even drove under the influence while claiming he would find her has been arrested by the police.



The police applied for an arrest warrant due to concerns about further victims, but the court rejected it.



This is an exclusive report by reporter Choi Hye-rim.



[Report]



A police car briefly stops on the road before heading to another location.



This is the scene from the early morning of the 10th, where police, responding to a report of stalking, began patrolling the area.



After receiving the report, the police apprehended a man in the middle of this busy area.



The person arrested by the police is a man in his 50s with Filipino nationality.



He drove out claiming he was looking for his estranged wife and tracked her movements using a location tracker attached to her vehicle.



At the time of his arrest, the man was extremely intoxicated, to the point of having his license revoked.



The police immediately implemented emergency measures, such as a restraining order that could be enforced on-site.



Following this, an investigation was conducted while he remained in custody after a court's provisional measure decision.



However, the detention warrant requested by the police was rejected by the court.



Ultimately, the suspect was released about ten days after the incident occurred.



In June, Yoon Jeong-woo climbed up an apartment gas pipe and murdered a woman he was stalking.



At that time, the police had also applied for a detention warrant two months prior to the crime, but the court dismissed it, stating that "there is insufficient reason and necessity for detention."



[Jang Da-hye/Senior Researcher at the Korean Institute of Criminology and Justice: "I think we need to be more proactive in implementing electronic monitoring or probation until the stalking behavior is stopped."]



There are calls for more proactive victim protection measures in light of the increasing number of stalking-related crimes.



This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.



