News 9

Carbonated drinks raise death risk

입력 2025.08.26 (01:12)

[Anchor]

Many people enjoy drinking carbonated beverages.

A study has found that frequently consuming sugary carbonated drinks increases the risk of death.

The liquid fructose found in carbonated drinks has been identified as a risk factor.

Medical reporter Park Kwang-sik reports.

[Report]

A woman in her 30s is selecting a carbonated drink at a convenience store.

She has been drinking carbonated beverages three to four times a week since her mid-20s.

[Kim Min-sun/Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province: "When there are meat side dishes, I always look for 'cola' or some carbonated drink, and when I go to a café, I drink aids..."]

In South Korea, the consumption ranking of beverages shows that sugary carbonated drinks are second only to unsweetened coffee.

The National Cancer Center tracked over 126,000 adults for 11 years and found that those who consumed one to two sugary carbonated drinks per week had a 12.5% higher risk of death compared to those who did not consume them.

Those who drank three or more glasses had a risk of death that was up to 19% higher.

Experts point to the 'liquid fructose' contained in carbonated drinks as a risk factor.

Liquid fructose in syrup form is quickly absorbed in the body, causing a rapid increase in blood sugar, which can lead to obesity and diabetes.

Additionally, it can cause fatty liver and trigger systemic inflammation, increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

[Kim Byeong-mi/Head of Cancer Prevention Division, National Cancer Center: "The excessive secretion of insulin due to liquid fructose increases inflammation in the body and causes oxidative stress, which may lead to an increase in mortality..."]

The World Health Organization recommends limiting sugars, including liquid fructose, to 10% of daily energy intake, or about 50 grams.

Just one can of carbonated drink contains about 30 grams of sugar, so it is better to hydrate with water instead of beverages.

If you must drink carbonated beverages, choosing low-sugar or unsweetened products or sparkling water is also a good option.

This is KBS News, Park Kwang-sik.

