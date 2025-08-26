Korean 70s hoop team aims high

동영상 고정 취소

Do you remember the passionate basketball team in their 70s that appeared in the 9988 Health special series?



That team~



Team Korea has completed their final training for the Lion City Cup to be held in Singapore and has thrown down an ambitious challenge.



They dribble solo and launch a fast break, immediately followed by a jump shot that hits the target perfectly.



This time, a fantastic behind-the-back pass.



Wow~ It looks really cool even when watching it again, but what’s even more surprising is the high-sensitivity long-range three-pointer that goes in right after.



The basketball team of those over 70, who have skills that can surpass those in their 30s and 40s, will face opponents 10 years younger than them at the Lion City Cup next month. Let’s hear their bold goal.



[“Team Korea fighting.”]



[Jung Jae-gwon/Team Korea Representative: “We were going to participate in the 70s category, but since there is no 70s category, we have no choice but to compete in the 60s category, which is 10 years younger. Our goal is, of course, to be champions, whether we win all matches or win with one loss in the preliminaries.”]



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!