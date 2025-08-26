Son's kick stuns America

동영상 고정 취소

It has been reported that Son Heung-min's fantastic free kick, which heated up last weekend, is the result of tremendous practice.



His teammates already knew which direction it would go.



LAFC released videos of Son Heung-min's free kick taken from various angles, continuing the excitement from yesterday.



Local American media, including NBC, praised Son Heung-min's free kick, comparing it to Messi's debut goal in the U.S., and even Tottenham fans expressed regret that Harry Kane monopolized free kicks in the past, considering how well Son is taking them now.



It is said that there was a teammate who perfectly predicted the trajectory of Son Heung-min's free kick.



[Nkosi Tafari/LAFC Defender: "He should be putting it somewhere in the top corner. We were practicing free kicks the day before so I was like it should, I'm just going to, and I looked just in the top corner. You know like magic. Earn a penalty. Then get an assist. Then get a goal. So I don't know what's going to happen next week."]



