Errors shake up KBO rankings

Recently, the Lotte baseball team has fallen into a 12-game losing streak, leading to a significant decline, while the competition for fall baseball has become shrouded in uncertainty.



The competition is fierce, with even the 8th place team eyeing the 3rd place spot, and reporter Ha Mu-rim will deliver the decisive variables that will determine the ranking battle.



[Report]



As NC Davidson's pop-up ball soared high near the mound, Lotte's third baseman Park Chan-hyung fumbled and absurdly missed the catch.



Na Seung-yeop's error, and then Noh Jin-hyuk's ridiculous throw to first base instead of home on a ball that should have gone home.



The phrase "We will rise in August!" also known as "8 Chi Ol," has become meaningless as Lotte has fallen into the worst slump.



The ranking, which was 3rd at the beginning of August, has now dropped to a tie for 4th.



And a chaotic scene has unfolded, with only 3.5 games separating 3rd place from 8th place.



Following Lotte, which committed the most errors in August with 20, 2nd place KIA is also plummeting with a monthly winning percentage in the 30% range.



In particular, during the 9th inning against Kiwoom, with a chance to come from behind, the runner on second base, Park Jung-woo, made a ridiculous baserunning mistake, getting caught in a game-ending out on Kim Tae-gun's line drive.



Although they succeeded in turning the tide, 3rd place SSG and 7th place Samsung also left critical mistakes as blemishes.



In a situation where Choi Ji-hoon's invaluable hit occurred, the runner on second base, Ahn Sang-hyun, stopped at third base, and along with the batter's reckless baserunning, a ridiculous scene unfolded where they were run down and tagged out during a relay play by Hanwha when they needed to score.



Samsung's star hitter Koo Ja-wook also ran without properly considering the out count and got out, leading to the team's defeat, as unexpected absurd mistakes are becoming variables for the fall baseball ticket.



This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.



