Cheorwon sees first rice harvest

[Anchor]



Although the sweltering summer weather continues, rice harvesting has begun in Cheorwon, the northernmost part of Gangwon Province.



Despite this year's unusual weather, the crop yield is expected to be good.



Reporter Park Sang-yong has the details.



[Report]



This is the agricultural area of Cheorwon in Gangwon Province, adjacent to the civilian control line.



The ripe yellow rice has bowed its head, and the plump grains are waiting to be harvested.



A combine harvester is busy harvesting the well-grown rice.



With about 40 days until Chuseok, the first rice harvesting of the year has begun.



Thanks to planting the early-maturing 'Odae' rice, Cheorwon's fresh rice production is the fastest in the country.



[Kim Yang-sang/Cheorwon-eup, Cheorwon County: "We planted the seedlings on April 23. The rice suffered from frost twice, but looking at the situation this year, the crop yield seems to be good."]



Despite the rainy summer weather, a good harvest is expected, making farmers busier than ever.



Rice harvesting in the Cheorwon area will continue from this month until the end of next month, just before Chuseok.



The expected rice production in Cheorwon this year is 51,000 tons.



For the entire Gangwon Province, it exceeds 146,000 tons.



It sells for about 10% more than regular rice, providing significant support to farmers.



[Jeon Jong-nyeo/Technical Director, Cheorwon Agricultural Technology Center: "Initially, we expected low yields due to the cold weather, but based on the current weather conditions, we expect it to be better than average."]



After enduring a particularly tough heatwave, the season of harvest has finally arrived.



It promises a bountiful yield, as much as the hardships faced.



This is KBS News, Park Sang-yong.



