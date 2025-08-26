Ryu Hyun-jin vs. Alcantara

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let’s show you the win rate table for the month of August.



Hanwha Eagles has a busy road ahead if they want to catch up with LG Twins, starting with the matchup between Ryu Hyun-jin and Alcantara on Tuesday, followed by interesting mound battles featuring Moon Dong-joo and Mercedes.



There are reports of a unanimous prediction by the 2 and 4 predictors, and reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.



[Report]



As you can see from the ranking table, the top spot held by LG Twins remains unchanged, but the rest is a bit different, right?



This is not the overall season ranking but the win rate ranking for August.



As you can see, Hanwha Eagles is struggling a bit in August.



After suffering a six-game losing streak, they have fallen behind LG, who leads with a win rate above .400, by five and a half games.



However, Hanwha's chances of winning the regular season title are not completely gone yet.



Assuming LG wins 13 out of their remaining 25 games for a .500 win rate, Hanwha would need to win 19 out of their remaining 26 games to match LG's season record.



It won't be easy, but if they aim for a late-game turnaround, Hanwha needs to accumulate as many wins as possible and face LG at the end of September, which is why the upcoming three-game series against Kiwoom Heroes at Gocheok is crucial.



[Noh Si-hwan/Hanwha: "We hope to continue this winning streak, and as we play at Gocheok now, we would appreciate your support to keep the streak going."]



[Kim Kwang-hyun: "This Game, That Game."]



[Ponce: "This Game, That Game."]



[Hong Min-ki: "Who will win?"]



Let’s take a look at KBS's 'This Game, That Game' win prediction for this important series.



Commentator Jeon Jun-ho and AI ChatGPT, and four baseball reporters all predicted Hanwha's advantage.



Considering various data, including their head-to-head record (9 wins and 1 loss), Hanwha is shaky but stronger than Kiwoom, which is the reasoning behind this prediction.



However, ChatGPT pointed out Moon Dong-joo's condition as a condition for Hanwha's advantage, and the shaky Hanwha bullpen and the recent strong hitting of Song Seong-mun were also noted as variables.



In reality, while Kiwoom is in last place, there are comments that the Kiwoom of the first half and the Kiwoom of the second half are different teams, showing significant momentum.



Kiwoom has a higher win rate in August, and Alcantara and Mercedes, along with Han Young-min, are set to take the mound.



On Tuesday, Ryu Hyun-jin, who is desperate for a win in August, will face Alcantara, who has already secured three wins this month, in a fierce showdown with the combination of Lee Dong-geun and Park Yong-taek, along with the knowledgeable commentator Cha Woo-chan joining KBS 2 Television.



This is Heo Sol-ji from KBS News.



