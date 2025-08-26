Jens Castrop wears Taegeuk jersey

동영상 고정 취소

Ahead of the September away friendly match against Mexico, the South Korean national football team’s coach Hong Myung-bo has called up Jens Castrop, who was born in Germany.



Coach Hong also hinted at a possible change in captaincy, suggesting a shift in Son Heung-min's role.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee has the story.



[Report]



The most attention-grabbing news was the dual-nationality player Jens Castrop from Germany.



Coach Hong Myung-bo, who has invested a lot of time in bringing Castrop on board, expressed satisfaction, saying it felt like gaining a great ally after confirming Castrop's strong desire to join the national team.



[Hong Myung-bo/National Football Team Coach: "I highly value the strong will and sense of responsibility he has shown in wanting to join the Korean national team."]



Castrop, who has a Korean mother and a German father, is currently playing as a midfielder for Borussia Mönchengladbach in the German Bundesliga.



He is expected to take on a new vacuum cleaner role in the midfield, which has been identified as a weakness for the national team.



["He is a fighter-type player and has a very rough playing style, so I think it would be good to consider him a different type of player."]



The captaincy, which has been Son Heung-min's responsibility for over seven years since 2018, has also unexpectedly become a hot topic.



Coach Hong hinted that he might assign the captain's armband to another player during the finals, indicating a potential change in leadership.



[Hong Myung-bo/National Football Team Coach: "(Changing the captain) is something I am considering. I think we need to keep pondering what choice is best for the team. Now, it's not about how long he plays, but when and in what moments he can play a decisive role that is very important for Son Heung-min."]



The national team, which has officially begun preparations for the finals, is set to depart for the United States on the 1st of next month to play away friendlies against the U.S. and Mexico.



KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



