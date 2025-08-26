[News Today] “Rebuild US shipbuilding with Korea”
입력 2025.08.26 (16:40) 수정 2025.08.26 (16:44)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
At their first summit, President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to strengthen economic cooperation, starting with shipbuilding.
Lee proposed expanding the Korea-U.S. alliance beyond defense to the economy and technology.
[REPORT]
South Korea's shipbuilding sector played a leverage role in the tariff agreement struck with the U.S.
President Lee Jae Myung said America was becoming great again, stressing the need for overall cooperation across industries including shipbuilding.
Lee Jae Myung / President
A renaissance is taking place not only in shipbuilding but also manufacturing. I hope Korea can be part of that journey.
President Donald Trump also called for bilateral cooperation to rebuild U.S. shipbuilding.
Regarding the Make American Shipbuilding Great Again or MASGA project, Trump said it would take a while to implement but expressed high expectations.
Donald Trump / U.S. President
We are going to be buying ships from South Korea but we are also going to have them make ships here with our people using our people.
President Lee Jae Myung also proposed expanding the Korea-U.S. alliance further to the economic field.
Lee Jae Myung / President
We hope to expand alliance beyond defense and to the economy, science and technology for future-oriented development.
Trump said the two countries need each other and mentioned cooperation in the Alaska gas field development project.
Donald Trump / U.S. President
We have more oil and gas and coal than any other nation in the world by far and we are going to use it and that's the thing that South Korea I think most wants from us I would think.
In the summit, the two leaders expressed commitment to economic cooperation spearheaded by the shipbuilding sector.
President Lee Jae Myung will head to Philadelphia in the state of Pennsylvania Wednesday morning local time to visit the Philly Shipyard, a symbol of the two countries' cooperation in shipbuilding as he wraps up his U.S. tour.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] “Rebuild US shipbuilding with Korea”
-
- 입력 2025-08-26 16:40:49
- 수정2025-08-26 16:44:56
[LEAD]
At their first summit, President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to strengthen economic cooperation, starting with shipbuilding.
Lee proposed expanding the Korea-U.S. alliance beyond defense to the economy and technology.
[REPORT]
South Korea's shipbuilding sector played a leverage role in the tariff agreement struck with the U.S.
President Lee Jae Myung said America was becoming great again, stressing the need for overall cooperation across industries including shipbuilding.
Lee Jae Myung / President
A renaissance is taking place not only in shipbuilding but also manufacturing. I hope Korea can be part of that journey.
President Donald Trump also called for bilateral cooperation to rebuild U.S. shipbuilding.
Regarding the Make American Shipbuilding Great Again or MASGA project, Trump said it would take a while to implement but expressed high expectations.
Donald Trump / U.S. President
We are going to be buying ships from South Korea but we are also going to have them make ships here with our people using our people.
President Lee Jae Myung also proposed expanding the Korea-U.S. alliance further to the economic field.
Lee Jae Myung / President
We hope to expand alliance beyond defense and to the economy, science and technology for future-oriented development.
Trump said the two countries need each other and mentioned cooperation in the Alaska gas field development project.
Donald Trump / U.S. President
We have more oil and gas and coal than any other nation in the world by far and we are going to use it and that's the thing that South Korea I think most wants from us I would think.
In the summit, the two leaders expressed commitment to economic cooperation spearheaded by the shipbuilding sector.
President Lee Jae Myung will head to Philadelphia in the state of Pennsylvania Wednesday morning local time to visit the Philly Shipyard, a symbol of the two countries' cooperation in shipbuilding as he wraps up his U.S. tour.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.