[News Today] President Lee presents Trump ‘MAGA’ Cap, Turtle Ship
입력 2025.08.26 (16:41) 수정 2025.08.26 (16:44)
Today's Korea–U.S. summit stretched to 140 minutes, running well beyond schedule.
President Lee Jae Myung presented Trump with several personalized gifts.
A cap that says 'MAGA', "Make America Great Again", a model of Korea's historic turtle ship Geobukseon to highlight the nation's shipbuilding excellence, and even his own signing pen which was delivered on the spot after Trump showed interest.
The presidential office said the summit deepened the sense of closeness between the two leaders and described the summit as a success.
