[News Today] “Korea will increase defense spending”

입력 2025.08.26 (16:41)

[LEAD]
After the summit, President Lee Jae Myung delivered a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, where he shared his views on the Korea–U.S. alliance.

Let's hear what he had to say.

[REPORT]
President Trump and I have agreed to modernize our alliance in a reciprocal and future-oriented way in line with changes in the security environment.

The U.S. defense pledge to Korea and our joint defense posture will remain ironclad.

At the same time, Korea will take on a more leading role in maintaining security on the Korean Peninsula.

We will increase defense spending to introduce cutting-edge technology and assets to build a smart military that will prevail in future warfare.

공지·정정

