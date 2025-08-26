[News Today] Jang Dong-hyeok elected PPP chair

[LEAD]

Jang Dong-hyeok has been elected as the new leader of the People Power Party.



In his inaugural address, he vowed to unite conservative citizens, and wage a strong fight to bring down the Lee Jae Myung administration.



[REPORT]

Jang Dong-hyeok has been confirmed as the new People Power Party leader following the runoff vote.



He won a total of 220,300 votes, defeating Kim Moon-soo by a margin of about 2,300 votes.



Although Kim led in public opinion polls, Jang secured more support in the party member vote, which accounted for 80% of the outcome.



Jang stressed that his victory was made possible by party members and the new media environment.



He pledged to press forward without compromise if it is the right path, again vowing to lead a tough fight against the ruling bloc.



Jang Dong-hyeok / New PPP chair

I pledge to join all conservatives in bringing down the Lee Jae Myung administration.



A prominent figure close to former President Yoon Suk Yeol and an opponent of Yoon’s impeachment, Jang stressed unity within the party, saying that his election itself marked the beginning of reform.



Jang Dong-hyeok / New PPP chair

Please stand with me until the end so that the PPP can reform itself and be reborn as a winning party.



Kim Moon-soo, who lost in the runoff, urged party unity under Jang’s leadership.



Kim Moon-soo / Candidate for PPP chair

The only path left is to defeat the Lee Jae Myung dictatorship and make Korea greater. I trust he will do well with this determination.



Jang and the newly elected leadership including Supreme Council members begin their two-year term starting Tuesday.



The new Supreme Council consists mainly of anti-impeachment figures.