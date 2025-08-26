[News Today] Crackdown on intimate partner violence

[LEAD]

This year alone, there have been 70 cases where stalking or dating violence, so-called relationship crimes, turned out to be precursors to murder.



In response, police have rolled out new measures to deal with such offenses, promising stronger isolation of offenders and new tools like automatic reporting apps.



[REPORT]

Jang Hyung-joon was caught by the police while on the run after stabbing his ex-girlfriend with a weapon.



Before committing the crime, he harassed the victim with 168 phone calls and some 400 text messages.



Jang Hyung-joon / Attempted murder suspect

[Don't you feel any remorse toward the victim?]



In the Uijeongbu stalking murder case, the perpetrator continued making contact and approaching the victim, even after a restraining order had been issued.



Of the 388 murders that occurred this year, 70 cases were preceded by violence against women, including stalking and domestic violence.



This indicates that intimate partner violence can serve as a warning sign for murder.



In response to calls for more proactive action, the police announced new measures to tackle such offenses.



In order to isolate perpetrators, they will actively push for electronic monitoring, custody and detention by identifying their previous offense records upon receiving the initial report.



They will also strengthen protective measures for victims by providing surveillance cameras, smart watches and private security.



Also, an app under development will link an offender's information to the victim's phone, automatically alerting police if the offender tries to call or message.



The police also plans to develop an AI model that would use data such as victims’ counseling records and offender information to analyze crime patterns and guide response measures.