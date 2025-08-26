[News Today] Fixie bikes pose safety risks

입력 2025-08-26 16:41:46 수정 2025-08-26 16:43:57 News Today





[LEAD]

Fixie bikes, brakeless bicycles stopped only by pedaling, are fast catching on with teenagers.



But without proper brakes, stopping in an emergency is nearly impossible, and that has led to a growing number of accidents.



[REPORT]

Late at night, a taxi waiting at a crosswalk starts moving as the light turns green.



At that moment, a bicycle suddenly darts into the crosswalk.



A middle school student riding the bicycle was thrown to the ground in a collision with the taxi and was injured.



The student was riding a so-called fixie, a bicycle with no brakes.



Despite the high risk of accidents, its sleek design and ability to perform tricks make it popular among teenagers.



In particular, it has become a trend to remove the front-wheel brakes to go faster.



High school student / (VOICE MODIFIED)

[Why do you ride a Fixie?] I think it looks cool. When I bought it, it only had a front brake.



They are harder to stop and more likely to skid, with braking distances up to 13 times longer than regular bicycles.



Won Seung-ryong / Bike shop employee

They are originally for competitions. Bicycles must stop at once. But Fixie bikes have a longer braking distance, posing risks of accidents.



Last month in Seoul, a middle school student riding a fixie died after crashing into an air conditioner unit. Police have since stepped up crackdowns, but they cannot forcibly stop the bikes on the road.



A bill to ban the use of bicycles with no brakes on the road was recently submitted to the National Assembly.