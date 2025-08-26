[News Today] Fixie bikes pose safety risks
[LEAD]
Fixie bikes, brakeless bicycles stopped only by pedaling, are fast catching on with teenagers.
But without proper brakes, stopping in an emergency is nearly impossible, and that has led to a growing number of accidents.
[REPORT]
Late at night, a taxi waiting at a crosswalk starts moving as the light turns green.
At that moment, a bicycle suddenly darts into the crosswalk.
A middle school student riding the bicycle was thrown to the ground in a collision with the taxi and was injured.
The student was riding a so-called fixie, a bicycle with no brakes.
Despite the high risk of accidents, its sleek design and ability to perform tricks make it popular among teenagers.
In particular, it has become a trend to remove the front-wheel brakes to go faster.
High school student / (VOICE MODIFIED)
[Why do you ride a Fixie?] I think it looks cool. When I bought it, it only had a front brake.
They are harder to stop and more likely to skid, with braking distances up to 13 times longer than regular bicycles.
Won Seung-ryong / Bike shop employee
They are originally for competitions. Bicycles must stop at once. But Fixie bikes have a longer braking distance, posing risks of accidents.
Last month in Seoul, a middle school student riding a fixie died after crashing into an air conditioner unit. Police have since stepped up crackdowns, but they cannot forcibly stop the bikes on the road.
A bill to ban the use of bicycles with no brakes on the road was recently submitted to the National Assembly.
