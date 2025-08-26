News 9

Lee Jae Myung urges N. Korea peace

입력 2025.08.26 (22:54)

[Anchor]

We begin today (8.26) with focused coverage of the South Korea–U.S. summit.

First, the two leaders devoted a significant portion of their public talks to the North Korean issue.

President Lee Jae Myung asked President Trump to take the lead in building peace on the Korean Peninsula, and President Trump responded by expressing his willingness to hold a U.S.–North Korea summit.

Our first report, from Son Seo-young.

[Report]

President Trump warmly welcomed President Lee Jae Myung as he arrived at the White House.

Soon after, the first Korea–U.S. summit began.

The main focus was building peace on the Korean Peninsula and relations with North Korea.

President Lee urged President Trump to take the lead in establishing peace on the peninsula, the world’s only divided region.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "In fact, thanks to you, relations with North Korea and on the Korean Peninsula have been quite stable. I sincerely hope you will open a new path to peace on the Korean Peninsula."]

Lee also suggested a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, praising Trump as the only one who could make it happen.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "If you will be the peace-maker, I will do my best to support you as the pace-maker."]

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "That's good. We can do it."]

President Trump said he has a good relationship with Kim Jong Un and, if possible, would like to meet him this year.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "He(Kim Jong Un) like to meet with me. We can do big progress I think with North Korea. Absolutely."]

He also praised President Lee’s determination to resolve the North Korean issue as greater than that of past leaders.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "They were not approaching it properly in my opinion having to do with North Korea but I think your approach is a much better one."]

President Lee’s stronger push for dialogue between the U.S. and North Korea is seen as a practical approach, recognizing that the current situation on the Korean Peninsula cannot be resolved solely through inter-Korean relations.

This has been Son Seo-young, KBS News, in Washington.

손서영
손서영 기자

