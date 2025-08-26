News 9

S. Korea, U.S. join in shipbuilding

입력 2025.08.26 (22:54)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The two leaders also agreed to strengthen economic cooperation between South Korea and the United States.

In particular, they expressed their intention to work together on reviving the U.S. shipbuilding industry.

Korean shipbuilders have announced large-scale investment plans, marking the official start of what is being called the “MASGA Project.”

Reporter Lee Ye-rin has the story.

[Report]

As soon as he greeted President Lee, President Trump brought up shipbuilding.

He said that while the U.S. can no longer build ships as it once did, Korea’s shipbuilding industry has been successful, and he expressed interest in purchasing ships.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: We are thinking about contracting some ships. They build them very well in South Korea."]

He also hinted at hopes for bilateral cooperation in shipbuilding.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "We're also going to have them make ships here with our people, using our people. And we're going to go back into the shipbuilding business again."]

In other words, the U.S. would order ships from Korean shipyards while also having Korean companies invest in America and build some ships locally.

President Lee responded by praising America’s resurgence and pledged cooperation in the process.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "Not only in shipbuilding, but also in the manufacturing sector, a renaissance is underway, and I look forward to Korea joining in that process."]

The MASGA Project is also gaining momentum.

HD Hyundai has signed an MOU with a U.S. investment firm to create a multibillion-dollar investment program, while Samsung Heavy Industries has formed a partnership with a U.S. shipyard.

Hanwha Ocean is planning an additional $70 million investment to expand the Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "Our companies, with their broad portfolios, will play a decisive role in rebuilding America’s shipbuilding industry."]

Tomorrow, on the final day of his U.S. trip, President Lee will tour the Philly Shipyard, a symbol of Korea–U.S. shipbuilding cooperation.

This has been Lee Ye-rin, KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • S. Korea, U.S. join in shipbuilding
    • 입력 2025-08-26 22:54:11
    News 9
[Anchor]

The two leaders also agreed to strengthen economic cooperation between South Korea and the United States.

In particular, they expressed their intention to work together on reviving the U.S. shipbuilding industry.

Korean shipbuilders have announced large-scale investment plans, marking the official start of what is being called the “MASGA Project.”

Reporter Lee Ye-rin has the story.

[Report]

As soon as he greeted President Lee, President Trump brought up shipbuilding.

He said that while the U.S. can no longer build ships as it once did, Korea’s shipbuilding industry has been successful, and he expressed interest in purchasing ships.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: We are thinking about contracting some ships. They build them very well in South Korea."]

He also hinted at hopes for bilateral cooperation in shipbuilding.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "We're also going to have them make ships here with our people, using our people. And we're going to go back into the shipbuilding business again."]

In other words, the U.S. would order ships from Korean shipyards while also having Korean companies invest in America and build some ships locally.

President Lee responded by praising America’s resurgence and pledged cooperation in the process.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "Not only in shipbuilding, but also in the manufacturing sector, a renaissance is underway, and I look forward to Korea joining in that process."]

The MASGA Project is also gaining momentum.

HD Hyundai has signed an MOU with a U.S. investment firm to create a multibillion-dollar investment program, while Samsung Heavy Industries has formed a partnership with a U.S. shipyard.

Hanwha Ocean is planning an additional $70 million investment to expand the Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "Our companies, with their broad portfolios, will play a decisive role in rebuilding America’s shipbuilding industry."]

Tomorrow, on the final day of his U.S. trip, President Lee will tour the Philly Shipyard, a symbol of Korea–U.S. shipbuilding cooperation.

This has been Lee Ye-rin, KBS News.
이예린
이예린 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령 “한반도 평화 새 길 열어달라”…<br>트럼프 “연내 김정은 만날 것”

이 대통령 “한반도 평화 새 길 열어달라”…트럼프 “연내 김정은 만날 것”
“조선업 르네상스 함께”…<br>‘마스가’ 프로젝트 본격 가동

“조선업 르네상스 함께”…‘마스가’ 프로젝트 본격 가동
“국방비 증액, 한반도 안보 주도적 역할”…‘동맹 현대화’ 어떻게

“국방비 증액, 한반도 안보 주도적 역할”…‘동맹 현대화’ 어떻게
장동혁 국민의힘 신임 당대표에게 듣는다

장동혁 국민의힘 신임 당대표에게 듣는다
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.