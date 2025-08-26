S. Korea, U.S. join in shipbuilding

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The two leaders also agreed to strengthen economic cooperation between South Korea and the United States.



In particular, they expressed their intention to work together on reviving the U.S. shipbuilding industry.



Korean shipbuilders have announced large-scale investment plans, marking the official start of what is being called the “MASGA Project.”



Reporter Lee Ye-rin has the story.



[Report]



As soon as he greeted President Lee, President Trump brought up shipbuilding.



He said that while the U.S. can no longer build ships as it once did, Korea’s shipbuilding industry has been successful, and he expressed interest in purchasing ships.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: We are thinking about contracting some ships. They build them very well in South Korea."]



He also hinted at hopes for bilateral cooperation in shipbuilding.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "We're also going to have them make ships here with our people, using our people. And we're going to go back into the shipbuilding business again."]



In other words, the U.S. would order ships from Korean shipyards while also having Korean companies invest in America and build some ships locally.



President Lee responded by praising America’s resurgence and pledged cooperation in the process.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "Not only in shipbuilding, but also in the manufacturing sector, a renaissance is underway, and I look forward to Korea joining in that process."]



The MASGA Project is also gaining momentum.



HD Hyundai has signed an MOU with a U.S. investment firm to create a multibillion-dollar investment program, while Samsung Heavy Industries has formed a partnership with a U.S. shipyard.



Hanwha Ocean is planning an additional $70 million investment to expand the Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "Our companies, with their broad portfolios, will play a decisive role in rebuilding America’s shipbuilding industry."]



Tomorrow, on the final day of his U.S. trip, President Lee will tour the Philly Shipyard, a symbol of Korea–U.S. shipbuilding cooperation.



This has been Lee Ye-rin, KBS News.



