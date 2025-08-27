Trade pact holds

동영상 고정 취소

It seems that there was no pressure regarding additional opening of agricultural and livestock products during this meeting.



President Trump stated that he will uphold the trade agreement with South Korea as it is.



The leaders confirmed the overall framework this time, and the details are expected to be decided in future follow-up discussions.



This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting from Washington.



[Report]



When asked if the trade negotiations with South Korea have reached a conclusion, President Trump explained that he has decided to maintain the agreement reached at the end of last month as it is.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "They had some problems with it, but we stuck to our guns. We are going to — they're going to make the deal that they agreed to make."]



The leaders confirmed the framework that South Korea will invest $350 billion in the U.S., and in return, the U.S. will lower reciprocal tariff rates to 15%.



The Korean government assessed that this summit advanced stability in the field of economic and trade relations by one step.



However, a tough process of detailed negotiations still lies ahead in order to codify the agreements.



[Wi Sung-lac/National Security Adviser: "There were leader-level discussions on investment, purchases, and manufacturing cooperation, and further follow-up consultations will advance from here."]



Concerns that the U.S. might demand additional market openings in sensitive sectors like beef or rice did not surface at the summit table.



Still, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce made it clear to Korean business leaders that Washington seeks greater market access.



[Howard Lutnick/U.S. Secretary of Commerce: "The United States, we are interested in opening markets for American farmers and manufacturers and innovators."]



He also emphasized that Korea should further expand its investment in the United States.



Since there are already differences in interpretation over previously promised investments, these could become a potential source of friction.



This has been Kim Kyung-soo, KBS News, from Washington.



