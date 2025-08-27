News 9

Police probe stray cat poisoning

입력 2025.08.27 (00:27)

[Anchor]

An unusual substance, presumed to be pesticide, has been repeatedly found in feeding stations for stray cats, prompting police to launch an investigation.

A man has been captured pouring the unusual substance into the feeding station, and police are identifying the suspect.

Reporter Go Min-joo has the details.

[Report]

On a dark night, a man approaches the corner of an alley.

Soon after, he pours a liquid from a bottle and leaves the scene.

The place where the man poured the liquid is a feeding station for stray cats.

The next day, a liquid suspected to contain bleach was discovered in this station.

[Local Resident: "There was a lot of cat food in the feeding station, but it was sprinkled with bleach, causing bubbles to form. When I smelled it, it definitely smelled like bleach."]

This is not the first time unusual substances have been found in the stray cat feeding station in this neighborhood.

A month ago, blue and white powders were also discovered in the cat food bowls.

These were identified as highly toxic pesticides or rat poison.

[Park Jeong-hoon/Veterinarian: "The blue powder is a rodenticide, and the white powder appears to be a strong pesticide. If ingested, there is a very high possibility of death within a week due to blood coagulation disorders, liver failure, or heart failure."]

Earlier this month, two stray cat carcasses were also found in this neighborhood.

Residents reported to the police that someone, presumed to be the man who poured the bleach, is habitually abusing stray cats.

The police, who have launched an investigation on charges of violating the Animal Protection Act, are conducting a scene examination, including collecting the remaining cat food from the feeding station.

They are also focusing on identifying the suspect based on CCTV footage and other evidence.

This is KBS News, Go Min-joo.

