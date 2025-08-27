Convenient meals drive sales
입력 2025.08.27 (00:27)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
These days, many people are heading to department stores for food.
With more consumers seeking convenient meals, department store food halls are rolling out a wide variety of services to meet this demand.
Reporter Choi Ji-hyun has the story.
[Report]
Spring roll lunch boxes, popular as healthy food.
Onigiri from Kyoto, Japan, and Shanghai’s famous dumplings.
In partnership with well-known chefs, department stores are showcasing a wide range of convenient meals.
This newly opened food hall has filled about 4,000 square meters mainly with these ready-to-eat options.
[Jeong Suk-won/Suwon, Gyeonggi-do: "The quality is good, so I keep wanting to buy. It’s so tasty that I’ve even packed some to take home."]
[Kim Nak-hyun/Head of Food Team, Shinsegae Department Store: "There are so many people trying to prepare simple meals at home. Our most important target customers are mothers who actually manage households."]
When you choose fish, they will prepare it for you on the spot, whether you want it grilled, braised, or in a soup.
[Seong In-sook/Hyundai Department Store Salesperson: "When you get home, it’s bothersome and you don’t want to do it, so if you have it done here, you can just comfortably go and eat it."]
A service that cuts purchased fruit is also popular.
They remove the rinds and pack only the neatly cut fruit into desired shapes.
[Fruit preparation service customer: "It’s convenient. At home, cutting a whole watermelon creates so much trash."]
Department stores in Korea estimate that more than 70% of food buyers also purchase other products.
For department stores struggling with stagnant sales, convenient food options have become a key strategy to draw customers.
This has been Choi Ji-hyun, KBS News.
These days, many people are heading to department stores for food.
With more consumers seeking convenient meals, department store food halls are rolling out a wide variety of services to meet this demand.
Reporter Choi Ji-hyun has the story.
[Report]
Spring roll lunch boxes, popular as healthy food.
Onigiri from Kyoto, Japan, and Shanghai’s famous dumplings.
In partnership with well-known chefs, department stores are showcasing a wide range of convenient meals.
This newly opened food hall has filled about 4,000 square meters mainly with these ready-to-eat options.
[Jeong Suk-won/Suwon, Gyeonggi-do: "The quality is good, so I keep wanting to buy. It’s so tasty that I’ve even packed some to take home."]
[Kim Nak-hyun/Head of Food Team, Shinsegae Department Store: "There are so many people trying to prepare simple meals at home. Our most important target customers are mothers who actually manage households."]
When you choose fish, they will prepare it for you on the spot, whether you want it grilled, braised, or in a soup.
[Seong In-sook/Hyundai Department Store Salesperson: "When you get home, it’s bothersome and you don’t want to do it, so if you have it done here, you can just comfortably go and eat it."]
A service that cuts purchased fruit is also popular.
They remove the rinds and pack only the neatly cut fruit into desired shapes.
[Fruit preparation service customer: "It’s convenient. At home, cutting a whole watermelon creates so much trash."]
Department stores in Korea estimate that more than 70% of food buyers also purchase other products.
For department stores struggling with stagnant sales, convenient food options have become a key strategy to draw customers.
This has been Choi Ji-hyun, KBS News.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Convenient meals drive sales
-
- 입력 2025-08-27 00:27:26
[Anchor]
These days, many people are heading to department stores for food.
With more consumers seeking convenient meals, department store food halls are rolling out a wide variety of services to meet this demand.
Reporter Choi Ji-hyun has the story.
[Report]
Spring roll lunch boxes, popular as healthy food.
Onigiri from Kyoto, Japan, and Shanghai’s famous dumplings.
In partnership with well-known chefs, department stores are showcasing a wide range of convenient meals.
This newly opened food hall has filled about 4,000 square meters mainly with these ready-to-eat options.
[Jeong Suk-won/Suwon, Gyeonggi-do: "The quality is good, so I keep wanting to buy. It’s so tasty that I’ve even packed some to take home."]
[Kim Nak-hyun/Head of Food Team, Shinsegae Department Store: "There are so many people trying to prepare simple meals at home. Our most important target customers are mothers who actually manage households."]
When you choose fish, they will prepare it for you on the spot, whether you want it grilled, braised, or in a soup.
[Seong In-sook/Hyundai Department Store Salesperson: "When you get home, it’s bothersome and you don’t want to do it, so if you have it done here, you can just comfortably go and eat it."]
A service that cuts purchased fruit is also popular.
They remove the rinds and pack only the neatly cut fruit into desired shapes.
[Fruit preparation service customer: "It’s convenient. At home, cutting a whole watermelon creates so much trash."]
Department stores in Korea estimate that more than 70% of food buyers also purchase other products.
For department stores struggling with stagnant sales, convenient food options have become a key strategy to draw customers.
This has been Choi Ji-hyun, KBS News.
These days, many people are heading to department stores for food.
With more consumers seeking convenient meals, department store food halls are rolling out a wide variety of services to meet this demand.
Reporter Choi Ji-hyun has the story.
[Report]
Spring roll lunch boxes, popular as healthy food.
Onigiri from Kyoto, Japan, and Shanghai’s famous dumplings.
In partnership with well-known chefs, department stores are showcasing a wide range of convenient meals.
This newly opened food hall has filled about 4,000 square meters mainly with these ready-to-eat options.
[Jeong Suk-won/Suwon, Gyeonggi-do: "The quality is good, so I keep wanting to buy. It’s so tasty that I’ve even packed some to take home."]
[Kim Nak-hyun/Head of Food Team, Shinsegae Department Store: "There are so many people trying to prepare simple meals at home. Our most important target customers are mothers who actually manage households."]
When you choose fish, they will prepare it for you on the spot, whether you want it grilled, braised, or in a soup.
[Seong In-sook/Hyundai Department Store Salesperson: "When you get home, it’s bothersome and you don’t want to do it, so if you have it done here, you can just comfortably go and eat it."]
A service that cuts purchased fruit is also popular.
They remove the rinds and pack only the neatly cut fruit into desired shapes.
[Fruit preparation service customer: "It’s convenient. At home, cutting a whole watermelon creates so much trash."]
Department stores in Korea estimate that more than 70% of food buyers also purchase other products.
For department stores struggling with stagnant sales, convenient food options have become a key strategy to draw customers.
This has been Choi Ji-hyun, KBS News.
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.