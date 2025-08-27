News 9

Compliments shape summit

[Anchor]

Ahead of the summit, President Lee reportedly prepared thoroughly, even studying President Trump’s book.

Amid concerns of unexpected situations, it is analyzed that President Lee drew a positive response from President Trump through the art of praise.

Next, we have reporter Kim Min-hyuk.

[Report]

President Lee said he prepared for the summit by reading Trump’s book The Art of the Deal.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "It described how he negotiates—the skills of negotiation in his The Art of the Deal."]

At the start, Trump made a rather cynical remark.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "That doesn't mean they're going to get anything but I don't mind."]

President Lee responded with words of praise.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "I think America is becoming great again…"]

[President Lee Jae Myung: "I believe this is the first time someone has shown such dedication and produced actual results, like you have."]

He also noted that North Korea’s nuclear issue had worsened when Trump was not in office.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "In fact, North Korea developed many more missiles and increased its nuclear bombs…"]

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "They would not have done that if I were president."]

Even golf, one of Trump’s favorite topics, was not left out.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "You can meet with Kim Jong Un and build a ‘Trump World’ in North Korea, where I can also play golf."]

The phrase “peace-maker, pace-maker” is being called a decisive highlight.

[Lee Kyu-yeon/Presidential Secretary for Public Relations: "‘Peace-maker’ is one of President Trump’s favorite expressions. By using it as a breakthrough for U.S.–North Korea–South Korea negotiations, it became the most memorable remark of the summit."]

It is also reported that during the closed-door meeting, Trump expressed strong personal warmth toward President Lee.

[Kang Yu-jung/Presidential Spokesperson: "(President Trump) even wrote a personal note to President Lee saying, ‘You are a great person and a great leader,’ and ‘I am always with you.’"]

Despite concerns over delays, the summit ran nearly two hours and twenty minutes, longer than scheduled.

This has been Kim Min-hyuk, KBS News.

