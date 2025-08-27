Special counsel questions Kweon

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



People Power Party lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong will appear before the special counsel team tomorrow (8.27) for questioning.



The investigation will look into whether he received hundreds of millions of won in political funds from the Unification Church, and whether he sought help from them in the party leadership election.



The special counsel team is also expected to question former First Lady Kim Keon-hee the following day (8.28) and then indict her on Aug. 29.



Reporter Heo Ji-young has more.



[Report]



The special counsel team investigating Kim Keon-hee will question Rep. Kweon Seong-dong tomorrow (8.27) at 10 a.m.



[Oh Jeong-hee/Assistant Special Prosecutor: "We will summon Representative Kweon Seong-dong as a suspect to investigate allegations of violating the Political Funds Act."]



Investigators are focusing on allegations that around the 2022 presidential election, Yoon Young-ho, former head of the Unification Church’s world headquarters, handed Kweon 100 million won in cash.



The Mar. 2023 People Power Party convention is also under scrutiny.



The probe is looking into allegations that Unification Church members were encouraged to join the party in order to back Kweon’s bid for party leader, and whether Kim Keon-hee was involved.



This suspicion stems from a text message sent by Jeon Seong-bae, known as “ Shaman Geon Jin,” a close aide to Kim, to Yoon before the convention: “Yoon’s intention remains Kweon.”



After Kweon decided not to run, Jeon later messaged: “I reported to the First Lady. She asked for help, saying it was for V (President).”



Another message followed: “She said to finalize the lineup as Kim Gi-hyeon for party leader, with Park Sung-joong, Cho Su-jin, and Jang Ye-chan as supreme council members.”



Kweon said via social media that he will attend the questioning, adding: “I am innocent in all matters, and therefore I will face this with confidence.”



Kim Keon-hee reportedly denied any involvement in the party convention during her questioning, saying: “I don’t know about this. I’ve never had such a conversation.”



This will be Kim’s fifth round of questioning since her detention. It was initially scheduled for tomorrow (8.27), but was postponed a day after her side submitted a statement citing health reasons.



The special counsel team is expected to indict Kim Keon-hee on Aug. 29 after completing this session.



This has been Heo Ji-young, KBS News.



