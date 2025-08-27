Korea pledges $150B investment plan

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The economic delegation that accompanied this time announced an additional investment plan of 150 billion dollars.



They also promised to strengthen cooperation in strategic industries such as nuclear power plants.



Continuing with reporter Jeong Jae-woo.



[Report]



Jensen Huang, the CEO of AI semiconductor leader NVIDIA, met with Samsung's Lee Jae-yong and SK's Chey Tae-won.



This was a gathering of the heads of our major corporations and representatives from American companies like IBM and Google.



Promises of large-scale investments by Korean companies in the U.S. continued.



[Ryu Jin/President of the Federation of Korean Industries: "We are planning a large-scale investment of 15 billion dollars to open a new era of manufacturing renaissance."]



This is a direct investment separate from the 350 billion dollar investment fund promised to the U.S. during tariff negotiations.



Hyundai Motor Group will increase its investment in the U.S. by an additional 7 trillion won, including the establishment of a new robot factory with a scale of 30,000 units, in addition to automobiles and steel.



Korean Air will spend 70 trillion won to purchase over 100 next-generation aircraft from Boeing in the U.S., and Korea Gas Corporation has contracted to buy 3.3 million tons of LNG annually from the U.S. for 10 years.



[Jang Sang-sik/Director of the Trade and Economic Research Institute of the Korea International Trade Association: "I think we have clearly instilled the perception that we are a supply chain ally that the U.S. needs. I believe we have temporarily sealed the uncertainties of tariff negotiations."]



Among the strategic industries where the two countries agreed to strengthen cooperation, nuclear power stands out.



Doosan Enerbility and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power will collaborate with American companies on four projects, including small modular reactors (SMR) and uranium enrichment.



The government stated that commercial nuclear power cooperation is expected to be discussed further with the U.S.



[Wi Sung-lac/Director of the National Security Office: "Nuclear power cooperation is currently proceeding in several directions, but it is a bit difficult to introduce the details right now."]



The government also revealed that both countries' companies agreed to cooperate in artificial intelligence and to expand U.S. investment in Korean cultural content.



KBS News, Jeong Jae-woo.



