Trump wants U.S. base land rights

[Anchor]

Another notable point in President Trump's remarks was his statement about demanding land ownership rights for U.S. military bases in South Korea.

Reporter Yoon Jin analyzes the intention behind suddenly mentioning such a sensitive issue.

[Report]

While responding to questions about the reduction of U.S. troops in South Korea, President Trump unexpectedly brought up the issue of land ownership for U.S. military bases.

"South Korea didn't give the land to the U.S.; they lent it," he said, adding, "One of the things I want to do is ask for ownership of the land from South Korea."

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "I would like to see if we could get rid of the lease and get ownership of the land where we have a massive military base."]

The U.S. military base in Pyeongtaek, Camp Humphreys, is five times the size of Yeouido.

It is the largest U.S. military base overseas.

According to the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA), it must be returned to South Korea when no longer needed.

President Trump also mentioned that there are 40,000 U.S. troops and that the U.S. has spent a lot of money on base construction, but in reality, there are about 28,000 troops, and South Korea covered 90% of the construction costs for Camp Humphreys.

President Trump visited this site during his trip to South Korea in 2017, so it is likely that he is aware of these details.

Therefore, the observation is that stating different figures was intentional.

By mentioning 40,000 troops, he aims to deploy more forces regularly to counter China, and by mentioning ownership, he seems to intend to utilize it as a base for the U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy beyond just countering the threat from North Korea.

[Min Jeong-hoon/Professor at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy, Department of American Studies: "Because it is the world's most advanced U.S. military facility, the U.S. may want to own it as it can serve as an important base for countering China and maintaining and expanding U.S. influence in the region."]

National Security Office Director Wi Sung-lac stated that he would need to further investigate the background of the remarks and showed a cautious attitude for now.

This is KBS News, Yoon Jin.

