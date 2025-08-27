News 9

Israeli strikes hit Gaza hospital

[Anchor]

The Israeli military has conducted two consecutive airstrikes on a hospital in the Gaza Strip.

During the recovery efforts at the site of the first airstrike, a second strike occurred, resulting in the deaths of 20 people, including rescue workers and journalists.

This is a report from Kim Gae-hyung, our correspondent in Dubai.

[Report]

Paramedics are conducting rescue operations for the injured on the external stairs of the bombed hospital in Gaza.

However, just 17 minutes after the first airstrike, the Israeli military bombed the same location again.

This attack has been criticized as a deliberate targeting of the area, knowing that people would gather for rescue and reporting efforts.

As a result, among the 20 people killed in this airstrike, many were paramedics and five were journalists.

The bombing was broadcast live on an Arab channel.

The international community, including the UN, the UK, France, and Turkey, has united to condemn Israel's bombing of the hospital and called for an end to hostilities.

[Stephane Dujarric/UN Secretary-General Spokesperson: "He calls for a prompt, impartial investigation into these killings."]

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed deep regret in a statement, but the military's stance was different.

They stated that there is no intention to deliberately target civilians, but rather that Hamas is the problem for using hospitals as shields.

[Effie Defrin/Brigadier General/Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson: "Hamas terrorists deliberately use civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, as shields."]

Former President Trump, who has consistently supported Israel, also indirectly criticized the country over this airstrike, saying that this nightmare of war must come to an end.

In Israel, since this morning, large-scale protests calling for an end to the war have been taking place, led by families of hostages held by Hamas.

This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.

