Trump admits raid misunderstanding

[Anchor]

Meanwhile, tensions briefly escalated due to President Trump's unexpected remarks just before the meeting.

He stated, "It seems that a 'purge' and 'revolution' are happening in South Korea," and mentioned, "There was a raid on churches," but after hearing President Lee's explanation at the meeting, he said it was a "misunderstanding."

What was the situation, and what was the intention? Reporter Lee Won-hee analyzed it.

[Report]

Three hours before the summit.

President Trump wrote on social media, It "seems like a purge or revolution" is happening in South Korea." He stated, "We can't have that."

Just before the meeting, he also mentioned that something unacceptable had occurred.

[Trump/President of the United States: "Very vicious raids on churches by the new government in South Korea that they even went into our military base and got information."]

The meeting, which began in a state of tension due to President Trump's unexpected remarks, included related questions and answers.

[Trump/President of the United States: "I did hear that from intel that there was a raid on churches, closing some churches. So, we'll talk about that later."]

[President Lee Jae Myung: "An investigation is underway by special prosecutors appointed and led by the National Assembly. We are checking how the control system of the South Korean military (not the U.S. military) operated..."]

After President Lee's explanation, President Trump joked about the name of the special prosecutor who investigated him, saying he "misunderstood."

[Trump/President of the United States: "Is his name deranged Jack Smith? I'm sure it's a misunderstanding. But, you know, there is a rumor going around about."]

The meeting concluded without any additional unexpected situations, but the atmosphere just before the meeting was urgent.

This is interpreted as a Trump-style strategy to mention domestic issues of the counterpart country to gain the upper hand in negotiations.

Our side was flustered, and Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik requested assistance from Chief of Staff Suzy Wiles.

[Kang Hoon-sik/Chief of Staff: "I urged that the misunderstanding be cleared up and asked her to report the accurate facts on this matter to President Trump once more."]

The chiefs of staff of both countries acted as messengers, and Chief Kang stated that he would establish a 'hotline' between the chiefs of staff as a result of this summit.

KBS News, Lee Won-hee.

