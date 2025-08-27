Parties split on summit

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The evaluations of the recent Korea-U.S. summit by the ruling and opposition parties were completely opposite.



The Democratic Party described it as a successful summit where President Lee showcased his negotiating skills, while the People Power Party criticized it as a diplomatic disaster that went beyond neglect.



Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung has the details.



[Report]



The Democratic Party assessed the summit as a successful meeting that achieved significant results.



They particularly praised President Lee for demonstrating his negotiating acumen and captivating President Trump.



They stated that the leaders of both countries reaffirmed their commitment to modernizing the alliance and cooperating in areas such as shipbuilding and energy, promising active support from the party.



[Kim Byung-kee/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "We will continue to achieve concrete and sustainable results. We will work together with the government to reduce uncertainties in trade, diplomacy, and security..."]



Within the party, there were praises such as "We confirmed practical diplomacy centered on national interests" and "120 points out of 100."



The People Power Party harshly criticized it as a "historic diplomatic disaster."



They pointed out that the protocol, including airport reception, was neglected and that they did not receive satisfactory answers regarding agricultural product openings.



They criticized that instead, they ended up taking on additional issues such as the ownership of U.S. military base land and demands for purchasing American weapons, stating that it was not the time for self-congratulation.



[Song Eon-seog/People Power Party Floor Leader: "It can only be described as humiliating diplomacy that offered an additional $150 billion investment from companies..."]



They demanded an apology from the special prosecutor, stating that President Trump's mention of the special prosecutor's raid on church and the search of U.S. military bases itself was a disaster.



The Rebuilding Korea Party pointed out as an achievement that the U.S. was positioned as responsible for inter-Korean relations and peace restoration.



The Progressive Party stated that it is unwise to be overly reactive in the complex international situation, while the Reform Party emphasized the need to evaluate practical benefits and risks beyond political factions.



This is KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.



