News 9

President Lee hails summit results

입력 2025.08.27 (01:38)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Lee Jae Myung evaluated the results of this summit as very good.

The presidential office also stated that they achieved their intended results.

Let's connect with our correspondent in Washington for more details.

Reporter Bang Jun Won, there were expectations of difficulties before the meeting, but the presidential office has given a positive evaluation.

What reactions are coming in?

[Reporter]

Yes, that's right.

Both the presidential office and President Lee are satisfied with the results of this summit.

They mentioned that they had much more dialogue than expected and received understanding and encouragement.

Although the staff were concerned about President Trump's unexpected remarks, they said they were not overly worried.

Here are President Lee's words.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "While he may set tough conditions for the other side, they do not result in an unreasonable outcome. That's what he wrote..."]

The presidential office also stated that there were intended achievements.

The tariff negotiations concluded last month have been elevated to discussions at the summit level, and there has been progress in discussions on new areas of cooperation such as shipbuilding and nuclear power.

It is analyzed that visiting Japan before the Korea-U.S. summit had a positive impact on Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation.

Here are the remarks of the two leaders regarding historical issues.

[Donald Trump / U.S. President: "It was hard getting Japan and Korea together because of what took place a long time ago."]

[President Lee Jae Myung: "I met with Japan in advance and organized all the issues that Mr. President is concerned about."]

[Anchor]

After the summit, President Lee was busy with various activities.

What schedules did he have?

[Reporter]

Yes, President Lee attended the Korea-U.S. Business Roundtable held immediately after the summit.

He emphasized the need for advanced cooperation in strategic industries and high-tech industries for a manufacturing renaissance that can benefit both countries.

He then highlighted the importance of the Korea-U.S. alliance in a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a prominent U.S. think tank, stating that the so-called 'security with the U.S. and economic cooperation with China' approach can no longer be pursued.

President Lee will visit Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath today and then move to Philadelphia to conclude his visit to the U.S.

This has been Bang Jun Won reporting from Washington, KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • President Lee hails summit results
    • 입력 2025-08-27 01:38:24
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Lee Jae Myung evaluated the results of this summit as very good.

The presidential office also stated that they achieved their intended results.

Let's connect with our correspondent in Washington for more details.

Reporter Bang Jun Won, there were expectations of difficulties before the meeting, but the presidential office has given a positive evaluation.

What reactions are coming in?

[Reporter]

Yes, that's right.

Both the presidential office and President Lee are satisfied with the results of this summit.

They mentioned that they had much more dialogue than expected and received understanding and encouragement.

Although the staff were concerned about President Trump's unexpected remarks, they said they were not overly worried.

Here are President Lee's words.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "While he may set tough conditions for the other side, they do not result in an unreasonable outcome. That's what he wrote..."]

The presidential office also stated that there were intended achievements.

The tariff negotiations concluded last month have been elevated to discussions at the summit level, and there has been progress in discussions on new areas of cooperation such as shipbuilding and nuclear power.

It is analyzed that visiting Japan before the Korea-U.S. summit had a positive impact on Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation.

Here are the remarks of the two leaders regarding historical issues.

[Donald Trump / U.S. President: "It was hard getting Japan and Korea together because of what took place a long time ago."]

[President Lee Jae Myung: "I met with Japan in advance and organized all the issues that Mr. President is concerned about."]

[Anchor]

After the summit, President Lee was busy with various activities.

What schedules did he have?

[Reporter]

Yes, President Lee attended the Korea-U.S. Business Roundtable held immediately after the summit.

He emphasized the need for advanced cooperation in strategic industries and high-tech industries for a manufacturing renaissance that can benefit both countries.

He then highlighted the importance of the Korea-U.S. alliance in a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a prominent U.S. think tank, stating that the so-called 'security with the U.S. and economic cooperation with China' approach can no longer be pursued.

President Lee will visit Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath today and then move to Philadelphia to conclude his visit to the U.S.

This has been Bang Jun Won reporting from Washington, KBS News.
방준원
방준원 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령 “한반도 평화 새 길 열어달라”…<br>트럼프 “연내 김정은 만날 것”

이 대통령 “한반도 평화 새 길 열어달라”…트럼프 “연내 김정은 만날 것”
“조선업 르네상스 함께”…<br>‘마스가’ 프로젝트 본격 가동

“조선업 르네상스 함께”…‘마스가’ 프로젝트 본격 가동
“국방비 증액, 한반도 안보 주도적 역할”…‘동맹 현대화’ 어떻게

“국방비 증액, 한반도 안보 주도적 역할”…‘동맹 현대화’ 어떻게
장동혁 국민의힘 신임 당대표에게 듣는다

장동혁 국민의힘 신임 당대표에게 듣는다
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.