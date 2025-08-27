President Lee hails summit results

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Lee Jae Myung evaluated the results of this summit as very good.



The presidential office also stated that they achieved their intended results.



Let's connect with our correspondent in Washington for more details.



Reporter Bang Jun Won, there were expectations of difficulties before the meeting, but the presidential office has given a positive evaluation.



What reactions are coming in?



[Reporter]



Yes, that's right.



Both the presidential office and President Lee are satisfied with the results of this summit.



They mentioned that they had much more dialogue than expected and received understanding and encouragement.



Although the staff were concerned about President Trump's unexpected remarks, they said they were not overly worried.



Here are President Lee's words.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "While he may set tough conditions for the other side, they do not result in an unreasonable outcome. That's what he wrote..."]



The presidential office also stated that there were intended achievements.



The tariff negotiations concluded last month have been elevated to discussions at the summit level, and there has been progress in discussions on new areas of cooperation such as shipbuilding and nuclear power.



It is analyzed that visiting Japan before the Korea-U.S. summit had a positive impact on Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation.



Here are the remarks of the two leaders regarding historical issues.



[Donald Trump / U.S. President: "It was hard getting Japan and Korea together because of what took place a long time ago."]



[President Lee Jae Myung: "I met with Japan in advance and organized all the issues that Mr. President is concerned about."]



[Anchor]



After the summit, President Lee was busy with various activities.



What schedules did he have?



[Reporter]



Yes, President Lee attended the Korea-U.S. Business Roundtable held immediately after the summit.



He emphasized the need for advanced cooperation in strategic industries and high-tech industries for a manufacturing renaissance that can benefit both countries.



He then highlighted the importance of the Korea-U.S. alliance in a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a prominent U.S. think tank, stating that the so-called 'security with the U.S. and economic cooperation with China' approach can no longer be pursued.



President Lee will visit Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath today and then move to Philadelphia to conclude his visit to the U.S.



This has been Bang Jun Won reporting from Washington, KBS News.



