Doosan revives hustle baseball

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As you just saw, Doosan’s acting manager Cho Sung-hwan is showing fierce determination in every game—even risking automatic ejection from video reviews.



Though the team is currently in 9th place, Cho is reviving Doosan’s so-called “hustle baseball,” keeping rival teams on edge. Reporter Lee Mu-hyung sat down with him.



[Report]



Last Sunday, acting manager Cho Sung-hwan received special support from Doosan fans.



Fifty fans rented an entire section of the outfield and embroidered the manager's jersey number on their uniforms.



["That's the jersey number of acting manager Cho Sung-hwan, right? (It's commonly referred to as 'the laundromat.')"]



After the resignation of manager Lee Seung-yeop, the hearts of Doosan fans, who had turned away, were turned back by acting manager Cho's bold restructuring.



[Cho Sung-hwan/Doosan Acting Manager: "We need to encourage healthy competition among ourselves. I even included three rookie players in the lineup this year to play in games..."]



Players eager for opportunities, such as Park Jun-soon and Oh Myung-jin, have been motivated, making the team younger and healthier, leading to the revival of Doosan's 'hustle baseball' that seemed lost.



From foreign player Cave to 17-year veteran Jung Soo-bin, everyone is throwing themselves into every game, bringing Doosan fans back to the ballpark.



["Getting that one base and these precious moments made our team win, and I can say that without hesitation, every game adds up to that…"]



With a record seven consecutive wins last week, Doosan has continued to perform well in the second half, truly becoming the 'fearsome 9th place team.'



Acting manager Cho Sung-hwan vowed to show the entire KBO league the fear of Doosan's hustle baseball until the end of the season.



["I believe there is no team in the KBO league that fits the word 'hustle' better than our team. Even though we are ranked low, we are still playing baseball while showing our team's character. I hope that feeling comes across."]



This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!