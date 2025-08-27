News 9

Lee Da-hyeon returns as block queen

[Anchor]

Lee Da-hyeon, who has changed into the uniform of Heungkuk Life, is returning to her roots and is in full preparation for the new season with coach Yoshihara.

Despite being a top player representing the league, she feels like she is learning volleyball anew every day.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young met with her.

[Report]

Both the opponent's quick attacks and fierce spikes are helpless in front of Lee's solid defense.

Last season, she ranked first with an average of 0.84 blocks per set and made it to the league's Best 7, establishing herself as the next-generation 'Block Queen' following her role model, Yang Hyo-jin.

After six years since her debut, she has become a top player and gained her first FA opportunity.

Wearing the Heungkuk Life uniform, Lee Da-hyun is not arrogant; instead, she is refining her fundamentals like she is returning to the time when she first learned volleyball, focusing on her swings and steps.

[Lee Da-hyeon/Heungkuk Life: "When I was asked questions about volleyball, I judged that 'my completeness is quite lacking,' so (now) it feels like I'm learning from scratch, starting from zero."]

The reason why middle blocker Lee is doing unique training in the opposite spiker position is the same.

[Lee Da-hyeon/Heungkuk Life: "Hitting from the opposite (right) side involves understanding the space with the net, the reference points for steps, and when to start moving when the setter has the ball, so I think it's important to emphasize the basics."]

The one who teaches all these fundamentals from A to Z is coach Yoshihara of Heungkuk Life, who is also a former middle blocker.

Immersed in the guidance of the Japanese volleyball master, Lee is building new learnings every day through rigorous training.

[Lee Da-hyeon/Heungkuk Life: "There are really a lot of details. It's not just one or two; it can be around ten things, and the training intensity is such that I fall dead asleep by 11 o'clock. It's like a remedy for insomnia."]

Preparing to become a more seasoned 'Block Queen' this season with Yoshihara's detailed training, Lee Da-hyun vowed to showcase exciting volleyball in front of the azalea-colored waves.

["I will prepare well and work hard. See you at Samsan Gymnasium, fans!"]

KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

