News 9

Jang Dong-hyuk elected PPP leader

입력 2025.08.27 (01:38)

[Anchor]

Jang Dong-hyuk has been elected as the new leader of the People Power Party.

Defeating candidate Kim Moon-soo in a runoff, Jang pledged party unity and a strong, hard-line opposition.

Reporter Kim Yu-dae has more.

[Report]

[“I declare that candidate Jang Dong-hyuk has been elected.”]

The People Power Party’s leadership election went to a runoff, and the final winner was Jang Dong-hyuk.

Jang won with a combined vote share of 50.27%, defeating Kim Moon-soo by just 0.54 percentage points.

Although he trailed Kim by about 20 percentage points in public polling, Jang overturned the result in the party membership vote, which accounted for 80% of the final outcome.

[Jang Dong-hyuk/Newly elected People Power Party Leader: "I believe today’s victory was made possible thanks to all of our party members."]

A former judge and two-term lawmaker, Jang has consistently opposed impeachment and emphasized a hard-line stance against the ruling party.

His first remarks as party leader focused on building a strong, winning opposition.

[Jang Dong-hyuk/Newly elected People Power Party Leader: "I will devote everything to working with conservative citizens to bring down the Lee Jae Myung administration."]

He also stressed party unity, issuing a warning to the so-called pro-impeachment faction within the party.

[Jang Dong-hyuk/Newly elected People Power Party Leader: "Those who break ranks, fire shots inside the tent, and consistently defy party policy will face decisive measures."]

Regarding his earlier pledge to meet with former President Yoon Suk Yeol as party leader, he said he would honor it barring any special circumstances.

Starting tomorrow with a visit to the National Cemetery alongside the newly elected Supreme Council members, Jang plans to accelerate key party appointments and leadership restructuring.

This has been Kim Yu-dae, KBS News.

  • Jang Dong-hyuk elected PPP leader
    입력 2025-08-27 01:38:24
    News 9
공지·정정

