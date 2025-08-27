New PPP Leader: Jang Dong-hyuk

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We are now connected with the newly elected leader of the People Power Party, Jang Dong-hyuk.



Congratulations on your election, Representative Jang.



[Response]



Thank you.



[Anchor]



This election was truly a narrow victory.



Leading in the party member votes was decisive.



What do you think about the public sentiment that emerged this time?



[Response]



I tried to pay attention to whether the supporters who had backed our party had lost their enthusiasm, and I aimed to convey their voices.



I believe that these sentiments reached the party members, which is why they chose me.



[Anchor]



You mentioned that you would make the party a winning party through innovation.



What is your top priority for innovation?



[Response]



First of all, I believe our party needs to transform into a policy-oriented party.



When the Democratic Party and the Lee Jae Myung government are in conflict, we should not just criticize but present proper policy alternatives that resonate more with the public, showcasing ourselves as a competent party focused on people's livelihoods.



[Anchor]



You also mentioned that you would bring down the Lee Jae Myung government.



Democratic Party leader Jung Chung-rae is also quite strong.



Will the relationship with the opposition become a confrontation?



[Response]



I believe the Democratic Party cannot engage in endless confrontation with us.



I also do not intend to escalate the political conflict.



I think that when we transform into a competent policy party and gain public support, adding to our 107 seats, a proper balance of power with the ruling party will be established, making genuine cooperation and negotiation possible.



[Anchor]



You have declared that you cannot work with the internal factions that undermine the party.



Some are even talking about a split in the party.



Will you really sever ties with the so-called pro-impeachment faction?



[Response]



We need to unite as a single front, but I maintain that a decision is necessary regarding those who cannot join that front and only undermine the party from within.



[Anchor]



However, there are concerns.



Some say that the party will be swayed by hardline conservative forces like Jeon Han-gil and Yoon Again.



What do you think?



[Response]



Their views may not align with our party's official stance or my own thoughts.



Even so, I believe that we should persuade each other on our differences and ultimately unite our strength to fight against the Lee Jae Myung government and the Democratic Party.



[Anchor]



You have also mentioned that you would nominate Jeon Han-gil instead of former leader Han Dong-hoon.



Is it possible for you to appoint Jeon as a nominated Supreme Council member?



[Response]



I will make appointments that are acceptable to many party members and the public.



I will select someone who can fulfill that role properly and has a firm commitment to reforming the party.



[Anchor]



President Lee has expressed his intention to engage in dialogue with the opposition.



Do you have any plans to request a meeting first?



[Response]



Sitting down together for a photo is not cooperation.



If he is not ready to accept any content that I convey to the president for the sake of the people and the Republic of Korea, I believe that a meeting would hold no real significance.



[Anchor]



The local elections next year will likely be the biggest test for you as the party leader.



Many predict it will not be easy. What is your goal?



[Response]



I believe that if we fulfill our role as the opposition party and approach the public more closely, we can do well in the local elections next year.



[Anchor]



Yes, once again, congratulations on your election, Representative Jang Dong-hyuk.



Thank you for your comments today.



[Response]



Thank you.



