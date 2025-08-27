News 9

Coast Guard faces martial law probe

[Anchor]

In relation to the KBS report revealing that the Coast Guard was involved during the emergency martial law, the special investigation team conducted a search and seizure at the Coast Guard today (Aug. 26).

Contrary to the Coast Guard's explanation that there was no discussion about checking detention centers, statements have been secured indicating that the leadership held related meetings.

Reporter Jung Sang-bin has the exclusive report.

[Report]

Investigators from the special investigation team enter the Korea Coast Guard.

[“You came for the search and seizure, right? What exactly are you investigating?”]

They are there to confirm the contents and directives of the Coast Guard leadership meeting on the day of the emergency martial law on December 3.

[KBS News 9 / Aug. 13: “A senior Coast Guard official went to the martial law command…”]

KBS previously reported on the Coast Guard's attempts to participate in the martial law, which had not been revealed for over seven months.

It was reported that Ahn Seong-sik, the former planning and coordination officer who was the 'third in command' of the Coast Guard, directed 'armed with firearms', 'dispatch of investigative personnel', and 'checking detention centers' during a meeting on the day of the martial law.

The Coast Guard has drawn a line, stating that the claims of 'participation in martial law' are merely the personal thoughts of former officer Ahn, and that there was no official discussion.

However, the special investigation team suspects that this explanation may be a so-called 'cutting off the tail'.

As a result of consecutively investigating Coast Guard officials, they have secured statements indicating that “a leadership meeting for discussing martial law was actually held, and former officer Ahn attempted to give directives on matters beyond his authority, indicating an intention to participate in martial law.”

The special investigation team is also looking into whether former officer Ahn communicated with former ministers Lee Sang-min and Kim Yong-hyun, or Yeo In-hyung, former commander of Defense Counterintelligence Command, who are alumni of Chungam High School, before and after the declaration of martial law.

They are also investigating whether the Coast Guard was mobilized for martial law to execute the so-called 'Noh Sang-won notebook' plan, which involved sending 'targets for collection' to uninhabited islands.

[Moon Dae-rim / Member of the National Assembly's Agriculture, Food, Rural Affairs, and Ocean Committee / Democratic Party: “There is a high possibility that Coast Guard vessels were used when people mentioned in Noh Sang-won's notebook were taken to Baengnyeongdo, Yeonpyeongdo, and Silmido.”]

The special investigation team has also confirmed circumstances indicating that former officer Ahn changed his mobile phone after the KBS report and is investigating the reasons for the replacement.

This is Jung Sang-bin from KBS News.

