BTS V pitches for Dodgers

동영상 고정 취소

Today, a historic meeting was the talk of Major League Baseball.



Global group BTS's V took a commemorative photo with Major League's top superstar Ohtani.



Let's head to Dodger Stadium.



Forgetting about the broadcast preparations, both the reporter and the commentators in the booth are all looking in one direction.



The person who brought a deafening cheer just by appearing is BTS's V.



He creates a heartwarming two-shot just by being next to Major League's top star Ohtani.



V, the left-handed pitcher, takes the mound with a victory sign.



Can a first pitch be this perfect?



With the superstar's first pitch, the Dodgers secured a 7-0 victory with great defense and home runs.



V also sent support to Kim Hye-seong, who couldn't be on-site due to injury rehabilitation, through a warm video call.



In two days, world-class soccer star Son Heung-min is also scheduled to throw the first pitch, so Dodger Stadium is expected to buzz once again.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!