Son in Best XI for 2 weeks

Son Heung-min of LAFC, who tasted the thrill of his debut goal on the American stage, has been selected for the MLS League 'Best 11' for two consecutive weeks.



Let's take another look at Son Heung-min's fantastic free-kick debut goal, worthy of being exhibited at the Louvre Museum.



Although the result was a draw, Son Heung-min showcased 'world-class' performance on the field, earning a spot in the league's Best 11 for the second week in a row.



This goal has also been nominated for the best goal of the league's 30th round, currently leading the fan voting with enthusiastic support.



Meanwhile, LAFC is excited about Son Heung-min's outstanding performance.



After confirming the 'Son Heung-min effect,' they noted that the club's content views have increased nearly sevenfold and media coverage related to him has nearly quadrupled, expressing anticipation for Son Heung-min's first LA home game coming up.



