Ryu Hyun-jin faces another setback

Despite pitching well, Hanwha's Ryu Hyun-jin seems to have a particularly unfortunate relationship with victory, and today he was unable to break that streak of bad luck.



He pitched like a veteran, allowing only one run over six innings, but the lack of run support, which amounted to just one point, pushed him further away from another win.



Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the story.



[Report]



Every time Ryu Hyun-jin took the mound in August, Hanwha's batting lineup has been unusually quiet.



In the previous four games, the run support totaled only six points.



With no luck on his side, Ryu Hyun-jin, who recorded two losses without a win in August, returned to the starting mound after four days of rest.



He allowed one run in the first inning with a double hit by Park Joo-hong, but his control improved significantly afterward.



In particular, in the fifth inning, his sharp corner control left Oh Sun-jin frozen, and even in a scoring threat, he struck out Song Seong-mun with a swinging strikeout, achieving 100 strikeouts for the season.



Over six innings, he allowed one run and struck out seven batters, setting a record for the fourth consecutive season in KBO history with three-digit strikeouts, yet the quiet batting lineup could not support him.



Hanwha did tie the game in the fourth inning with a timely hit from Noh Si-hwan, but they were unable to score additional runs, blocked by Kiwoom's Alcantara, and Ryu Hyun-jin's quest for his seventh win of the season was postponed once again.



After Ryu Hyun-jin left the mound, Hanwha turned the game around in the ninth inning with a home run from Moon Hyun-bin, defeating Kiwoom and securing their third consecutive win.



Doosan's Oh Myung-jin hit a ball that dropped near the right line.



The first base umpire called it a foul, and the video review confirmed it as a foul, but acting manager Jo Sung-hwan rushed out to point at the line, repeatedly protesting the call.



In a situation where Doosan was trailing by three runs and on a losing streak, this seemed to be a moment to turn the tide, but as a result, acting manager Jo Sung-hwan received his first ejection order since taking over Doosan's helm in June.



This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.



